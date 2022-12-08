Fanttik Revolutionizes Jump Starting with the T8 MAX this Christmas

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It feels like the universe has a way to fail the car batteries at the most inopportune of times – past midnight in a deserted parking lot, on a snowy cold night in the woods, or rushing to the family Christmas party. Furthermore, during Christmas season the car repair shops are closed. What's worse? When was the last time the highway emergency picked up your call on time? Gas station? None on sight for miles! At such unforeseen dreaded moments, if you had a portable jump starter, then you'd be self-sufficient. With such a nifty device, you don't need a second person to give you a hand – so midnights are no worries, nor are stranded highways! Once a portable jump starter is fully charged, it's ready to go. Along comes Fanttik's flagship offering to drive away the grinch and welcome the perfect Christmas.

The Fanttik T8 MAX – the Top-of-the-line Jump Starter

In the past, you would need another car, call up your neighbor and jump-start your engine from a second car. But with Fanttik's latest portable jump starter– the Fanttik T8 MAX, you are independently covered. After the trusty and reliable T8 Apex which won both the prestigious IF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award. In the wake of hitting the top charts on Amazon, Fanttik is back. In fact, with the T8 MAX, they have maxed out the jump starter arena from all angles owing to its thoughtful design, immense power, and sophisticated engineering.

Key Features

Fanttik joints the big leagues with the MAX compromising nothing and leaving no feature behind!

Titan's Power: The T8 MAX has the most powerful and versatile engine starting ability in the market. The proof is in the pudding. Rated at a whopping 3,000 amps, unleash every ounce of energy at every start. The T8 MAX is the perfect companion to tackle emergency ignitions of medium to large-sized family vehicles.

Smart Display and Detection: The T8 MAX sport a 3-inch LCD Smart Detection Display that presents all germane metrics like the real-time voltage and the device's battery among others. It also illustrates charging levels and start/input/output/low voltage indicators. With a smart and intelligent design, the MAX also intelligently makes predictions of the remaining battery life as accurately as up to 1% precision.

Blazing Fast Charging: For blazing fast charging, it is equipped with PD30W USB-C fast charging technology, combined with the fast-charging cable. Its internal power bank provides 65 watts of input and output power to easily power your favorite USB-C devices such as phones, tablets, and laptops. The fast-charging technology employed can fully charge itself in just 2 hours, or charge from 0% to a device-ready state for a vehicle to start in merely 5 minutes. The 12,000 mA lithium battery can start the vehicle for you up to 30 times when you are fully charged.

Maximum Safety: Using the industry-lauded TenSafe technology, it packs more than 10 types of protection. It covers protection against sparks, reverse charges/polarity, overcharging, and short circuits. So, nothing beats Fanttik's T8 MAX in toughness and safety.

These are just the tip of the iceberg. The T8 MAX is the do-it-all of jump starters.

Accolades, Awards, and Endorsements

What started with the T8 Apex winning the internationally revered Red Dot Design Award and the prestigious IF Design Award, continues forward. This time, with the T8 MAX, Fanttik unleashed the cream of crop engineering. In fact, the Fanttik T8 MAX has already been recommended by industry influencers and NASAR G2G Racing Team.

Price & Availability

This jolly Christmas, Fanttik brings the T8 MAX 3000 Amp and T8 1300 Amp Jump Starters to car owners to add to their merriment. The T8 MAX (Grey & Yellow) and T8 (Grey & Yellow) are now available on Amazon. Learn more Fanttik, please visit Fanttik Amazon Store.

From the Brand

"Having achieved the milestones of numerous prestigious collabs, like the one with NASCAR, and winning numerous international awards, most recently at the 2022 SEMA show in Las Vegas, we literally have elevated ourselves to the highest tier of automotive products engineering. A jump starter, in my view, is one of the most crucial accessories a responsible driver should carry," said Bo Du, CEO of Fanttik. He elaborated, "The T8 jump star line is my personal favorite not only for the way they work but also the supercar looks. The MAX edition is also suitable for light-duty trucks including pickupa and SUVs, and we are extremely proud to be able to meet the needs of different consumer groups."

About Fanttik

Fanttik is a youthful dynamic brand, dedicated to outdoor and automotive products, that caters to every need for the perfect road trip. We believe that traveling is much more than simply going from point A to B, and their goal is to make every inch of every trip as enjoyable and as fulfilling as possible. We promote fun, safe, and fulfilling trips instead of vanilla commutes. We implement our products under the motto – "We explore, we innovate, and we make it happen." We have earned the internationally revered Red Dot Design Award multiple times along with the prestigious IF Design Award. Our products have been reviewed by a myriad of esteemed YouTubers, such as Donut Media, Samcrac, and Silver Cymbal, to name a few.

To learn more about Fanttik, please visit www.fanttik.com.

