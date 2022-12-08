Ecofriendly home services company in Brooklyn offers tips on reducing a home's carbon footprint

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning says homeowners should resolve to make a positive impact on the environment in 2023

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, says homeowners who want to reduce their carbon footprint in 2023 can resolve to make a few changes to accomplish this goal.

"The new year is a time when we can clean the slate and get a fresh start," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "What better time to make our carbon footprints smaller? And, by being more energy efficient, you can also save some cash on utility bills in the process. It's a win-win situation."

And Petri and his team take conservation seriously. The company is a member of the GreenPlumbers® national training and accreditation program that assists plumbers in understanding their role in the environment and public health. The GreenPlumbers® train and deploy an army of thousands of green plumbers to promote the benefits of water conservation and the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

To help reduce their carbon footprint, Petri says homeowners can:

Upgrade their heating and cooling systems. Newer systems are more energy efficient than their predecessors because of both new technology and lighter construction. Install smart thermostats. These thermostats can be programmed to run less when homeowners are away or asleep. Some models can also "learn" a family's routine to ensure that the system only runs when necessary. Install low-flow toilets and faucets. Low-flow faucets mix air with water to reduce usage while low-flow toilets use gravity or pressure assistance to use less water per flush. Use low-energy lighting. According to the According to the U.S. Department of Energy , a modern LED bulb uses between 80% and 90% less energy than traditional incandescent light bulbs. They also last longer, which reduces the need to purchase replacements more often. Switch to energy-efficient appliances. Like their heating and cooling system counterparts, newer appliances are also built to use less energy to do the same job. Hang light-blocking curtains or blinds. Blocking out the heat of the summer sun or insulating windows against the winter's cold can reduce energy bills by as much as 25% because the HVAC system doesn't have to struggle to overcome extreme temperatures.

"Even if you can't afford to upgrade your HVAC system or get new appliances, there are several other inexpensive ways you can reduce your carbon footprint if you're willing to make changes," Petri said. "No matter what our budget is, we can all work together to make 2023 the year we reduce our energy dependence."

