BGL Announces the Sale of Whitewater Brands to Lincolnshire Management

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Whitewater Brands, a portfolio company of Rock Gate Partners and Peninsula Capital Partners, to Lincolnshire Management. BGL's Industrials Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to Whitewater Brands in the process. This transaction furthers BGL's market position in automotive aftermarket M&A, industrial distribution investment banking, and eCommerce investment banking, providing advisory services to company founders, executives, and institutional owners across a range of industrial sub-sectors.

Whitewater Brands is a leading omni-channel marketer and supplier of high-margin, productivity-enhancing consumables and light equipment to the automotive collision repair, mechanical repair, and dealership industries. The company goes to market through multiple brands, including Collision Services, I/D/E/A, Auto Body Toolmart, and Sid Savage across an integrated eCommerce and catalog/call center platform. Whitewater Brands enjoys superior brand recognition and strong market share among both independent and muti-shop operators in the highly fragmented automotive repair and dealership markets. Whitewater capably serves over 135,000 customers and offers more than over 69,000 SKUs.

Lincolnshire Management, headquartered in New York with a satellite office in Chicago, is a private equity firm focused on investing in and acquiring growing middle market companies across an array of industries.

This acquisition provides Whitewater Brands with a new private equity owner that is enthusiastic about continuing to grow the business in partnership with management.

BGL's Industrials Group has extensive global transaction experience and domain knowledge across a broad range of end markets. Our emphasis is on providing investment banking advisory services to middle-market companies that offer unique value propositions to their customers and exclusive product and service offerings. On every engagement, we develop and execute highly customized strategies tailored to the goals and objectives of our clients. A leader in key industry sectors, our Industrials Group brings decades of experience, long-standing industry relationships, and strategic opportunities to our clients.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

