Tenderly Introduces Transaction Simulations in Web3 Gateway to Enable Efficiency for Dapp Developers

Web3 development platform provides an integrated environment for simulating and sending transactions in one place through Tenderly Web3 Gateway, with 100% accurate results

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenderly , creators of an industry-leading Web3 development platform, today announced that it is the first Web3 development platform to offer simulations through RPC on Tenderly Web3 Gateway, its production node as a service. In fact, Tenderly already processes more than 50 million simulations per month through its Transaction Simulator. Now, the company is introducing the same capabilities to the world of JSON-RPC.

Tenderly All-in-One Web3 Development Platform (PRNewswire)

Even though Tenderly just recently entered the node infrastructure space with Tenderly Web3 Gateway , built on top of more than four years of dev tools and observability experience, Tenderly quickly continues to deliver innovations into the node space. Tenderly Web3 Gateway is a tightly integrated part of its development platform that helps engineers streamline the process of building and deploying smart contracts.

With support for 20+ EVM-based (Ethereum Virtual Machine) networks, Tenderly provides developers with a variety of options to achieve greater speed, improve scalability, and reduce costs. Now, with the addition of simulations to Tenderly Web3 Gateway, Tenderly empowers developers to build smarter and more efficient decentralized applications (dapps) with more powerful and easy-to-use dapp building blocks. Setting up simulations and sending transactions on-chain is made possible through a single RPC URL and a custom-built RPC method.

The importance of simulating transactions before sending them is reflected in that developers have greater insight into the execution of their transactions, including more visibility into failures and errors, as well as gas consumption issues. Armed with this essential information, developers can embed transparency and predictability directly into their dApp, increasing transaction visibility and reducing the chances of failures and/or costly mistakes to all of their users. Additionally, beginner developers who are exploring smart contract optimization options can also benefit from Tenderly Web3 Gateway due to its simple and easy-to-use design.

"Our initial launch of Tenderly Web3 Gateway last month was just the tip of the iceberg for what we plan do in the node provider space, says Andrej Bencic", CEO and Co-Founder of Tenderly. "By integrating simulations with Tenderly Web3 Gateway, we set the direction for the evolution of the node provider ecosystem. We already have the next big thing in our sights and under development that will even further simplify Web3 developers' life."

Tenderly Web3 Gateway is a tightly integrated environment for developers to simulate and send transactions, the key features include:

Custom-built RPC endpoint - To run simulations through Web3 Gateway, all developers have to do is add a single RPC URL to their code and call a custom-built RPC method. This eliminates the need to integrate separate APIs for simulations and deployment, ensuring a faster development process without configuration pain.

Blazing fast response time - The multi-regional architecture of Tenderly Web3 Gateway automatically routes simulation requests to the location nearest to the user, which reduces latency and ensures the simulation results are returned almost instantaneously.

Simulate against real Mainnet data - When running simulations through Tenderly Web3 Gateway, a transaction is executed against a copy of the most up-to-date Mainnet data, eliminating the guesswork and manual effort that goes into ensuring the success of transactions before they hit the blockchain. Web3 developers can integrate this functionality into their dapps to provide a more transparent and predictable experience for their users.

100% accurate simulation results - Since transactions are simulated against the latest state of the blockchain, developers get accurate insights into what would happen before sending the transaction. The simulation results received back from Tenderly help developers correct errors and understand the outcome of transactions being added to the blockchain.

"Developers are at the core of everything we do at Tenderly," said Bencic. "Simulations are just the first enhancement of our Tenderly Web3 Gateway node as we continue to focus our efforts on making developers' lives easier and supporting the community. Thanks to our unique node architecture we're not only able to reach speeds of up to eight times faster for read-heavy workloads, but we're also able to lean on that same tech and create compounding innovation previously not possible in the node provider space. "

Try Tenderly Web3 Gateway

Learn more about simulation within Web3 Gateway here

Explore other Tenderly features and tools at tenderly.co

Sign up for a free Tenderly account

Follow Tenderly on Twitter

Connect with Tenderly on LinkedIn

About Tenderly

Tenderly is an all-in-one Web3 development platform for building, testing, monitoring, and operating smart contracts from inception to mass adoption. It provides Web3 developers with superior development experience by combining essential tooling with observability and infrastructure building blocks. Tenderly allows smart contract developers to accelerate their process, improve team velocity, and build better and more reliable products faster. Founded in Belgrade, Serbia, in 2018, the company has a multi-continent presence, including an office in San Francisco. Tenderly is funded by Spark Capital, Accel, PointNine Capital, Abstract Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Uniswap Labs, Daedalus, and angel investors. For more information, visit www.tenderly.co, the Tenderly blog, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Brands2Life for Tenderly

Tenderly@brands2life.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tenderly Technologies Inc