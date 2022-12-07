Recruiting Startup Hunt Club Raises $40 Million to Disrupt How Companies Find Talent

Hunt Club's technology initiates warm introduction requests for vetted candidates, resulting in a 6-8x higher response rate

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Club , a recruiting startup that leverages the power of relationships and technology to help companies find top talent, announces their $40 million Series B round co-led by WestCap and Sator Grove. The investment round follows Hunt Club's $10 million Series A financing in October 2021, and will fuel the company's national expansion, technology platform enhancements, and broaden its community of over 20,000 business leaders who help connect the most innovative companies to the world's top candidates.

Cold outreach emails don't work with top tier talent. The leaders who drive high-growth companies forward aren't waiting for a recruiter to reach out to them. They have a job and they have their pick of roles and opportunities, but a referral from a well-respected peer can make all the difference. By leveraging strategic talent advisory, a curated community of qualified candidates, and technology, Hunt Club is disrupting the talent acquisition industry.

When a company is looking to hire a new leader, Hunt Club's sourcing and matching technology scans and filters 20,000 business leaders' networks to source the most desirable talent from a pool of over 7 million candidates available for referral. From there, Hunt Club's technology initiates warm introduction requests for the curated list of candidates, which result in 6-8x higher response rate. Hunt Club's community driven model also ensures that every search is infused with diverse candidates, helping companies build teams with diversity in mind.

Hunt Club has achieved several milestones in the past year including:

Growing their revenue by 156% YoY from 2021 to 2022 profitably

Placing over 1,000 leaders in top tech jobs across multiple sectors

Scaling national footprint to over +200 teammates, with talent teams in every major metro

Growing Hunt Club's network of business leaders to over 7M+ potential introductions, allowing clients access to nearly 10% of the entire white-collar workforce through trusted referrals

"We're reimagining the entire talent process. Top talent leaders are not only hard to find, but they are hard to reach - and traditional recruiting firms aren't equipped to innovate for their customers," said Nick Cromydas, Co-Founder and CEO of Hunt Club. "Our technology is bridging that gap, introducing a personalized approach to helping companies change the way they approach talent acquisition."

Hunt Club is proud to partner with WestCap, a premier growth equity firm led by a team that has founded, invested in, and operated tech-enabled marketplaces such as Airbnb for over 20 years. The company also announces Brian Reinken, Partner at WestCap, has joined the company's board. As one of the founders of Egon Zehnder in the United States, Reinken's vast experience partnering with founders, CEOs and boards offers Hunt Club an unparalleled perspective on how to connect its network with the fastest-growing companies and investment firms to place world-class talent.

"In recruiting, relationships are everything," said Brian Reinken, Partner at WestCap. "Hunt Club is reimagining the recruiting industry by leveraging technology to tap into the power of trusted personal relationships at a time when the search for candidates is more competitive than ever. Hunt Club's approach seamlessly blends people, technology and networks to redefine how companies find hard to reach talent."

About Hunt Club:

Hunt Club is a full-service recruiting company powered by technology and community. Developing the largest talent network of business leaders to make trusted introductions to hard-to-reach candidates, Hunt Club is reinventing how companies source and hire top talent. Hunt Club works with high-growth startups from seed stage to IPO, and enterprise companies transforming their talent pool including goPuff, G2, Typeform, Upwork, Terminus, Made In, SeatGeek, and dozens of portfolio companies across many of the world's top VCs and PE firms.

By leveraging the power of relationships and technology, Hunt Club's high-performance talent recruiters can make the right connections and fill roles significantly faster. Hunt Club is rethinking every part of the search process to deliver the most efficient and effective hiring experience for employers and candidates. www.huntclub.com

About WestCap

WestCap is a strategic operating and investing firm that partners with visionary leaders to build generational businesses. Our team is comprised of seasoned industry leaders and entrepreneurs who guide companies through the most pivotal stages of growth. Some of our notable investments include Airbnb, StubHub, Ipreo, Addepar, Hopper, iCapital, SIMON, GoodLeap and NYDIG. The firm has offices in New York, San Francisco and London. For more information, visit www.WestCap.com .

