PCL Construction to Meet Increasing Global Renewable Energy Demands with Continued Growth of its North America and Australia Solar Operations

The company continues to build a reputation as the go-to name in solar construction

DENVER, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PCL Construction is excited to announce the next step in the evolution of its highly successful solar business: PCL Solar. The growth and formalization of this dedicated business will support increasing demands for solar projects given the $369 billion directed toward climate and energy initiatives as part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

"For the past 12 years, PCL has focused on growing our solar construction market and a formalized operation will support the significant growth we see in 2023 and beyond," said Andrew Moles, general manager of solar for PCL Construction. "In 2021 alone, the team doubled in size and increased revenue by 60%."

The IRA represents the largest climate investment in U.S. history and will lead to increased solar manufacturing and demand. This last year, wind and solar projects provided more than 10% of the worldwide power demand, up from 1% a decade ago, and PCL played a role in that. PCL's solar operations reached more than a half a billion dollars in annual revenue in 2021 – a 60% increase from the previous year.

"Across the world, governments are demonstrating ongoing support for renewable energy, including legislation such as the IRA. The formalization of our solar business will reinforce the growth in renewable energy while positioning us for the many opportunities to come," said Rodolfo Bitar, business development manager for PCL's solar operations. Next year, Rodolfo anticipates PCL will work on six to eight U.S. solar projects at any given time and that number is expected to steadily increase year-over-year.

To date, PCL has worked on over 50 Solar, BESS and Solar + BESS projects for key players in the renewable energy industry. A few examples of notable projects currently under construction include:

Rayos Del Sol : 239-megawatt at direct current photovoltaic power station located in Cameron County, Texas .

Crooked Lake : 241-megawatt at direct current solar farm on more than 1,700 acres in Blytheville, Arkansas .

Travers Solar: 692-megawatt at direct current solar farm located in Vulcan County, Alberta . The largest solar project in Canada .

PCL's solar geographical expansion in Canada, the United States and Australia has helped the company attract and execute work in this emerging market, and we anticipate significant opportunities for continued growth in 2023 and beyond.

Andrew Moles will lead the Solar operation as general manager. Andrew began his career at PCL in 2007 and started working on solar projects in 2009 and has since led solar expansion efforts across North America and Australia. He has served as a board member on the Canadian Solar Industries Association, and as a board member and Vice-Chair of the Utility-Scale Solar Division of the U.S. Solar Energy Industries Association. He is recognized by the Canadian Construction Association as a Gold Seal Certified Project Manager and is a LEED accredited professional.

The Solar Operations will include offices in the United States, Canada and Australia, and will be responsible for estimating, design, performance analytics, solar-specific technology, project execution and in-house commissioning. PCL will self-perform 75% of the work on solar projects to gain greater control over project schedules and cost.

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of more than $6 billion USD, making PCL one of the largest contracting organizations in North America. Watch us build at www.pcl.com.

