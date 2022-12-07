PCF Insurance Services Expands F&I with Acquisition of Direct Dealer Services in Illinois

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired Direct Dealer Services (DDS), an automotive finance and insurance (F&I) firm providing industry-leading technologies, products, solutions and training.

DDS offers national automotive dealers, agents, and lender partners innovative F&I programs that promote employee confidence, fewer regulatory risks, and improved customer sales and satisfaction.

"Direct Dealer Services has a strong foothold in a unique market," said Peter C. Foy, Chairman, Founder and CEO of PCF Insurance. "The experience and knowledge that DDS brings will help position PCF as a leader in the F&I space and continue our geographical expansion of these product offerings."

PCF Insurance has enhanced market access to national and regional carriers, providing value for its Agency Partners through a full spectrum of insurance and risk management solutions and program capabilities. Through collaboration, Agency Partners can focus on what they do best, knowing there is a support network of skilled professionals bringing forth industry knowledge and experience to provide world-class benefits design, insurance and risk management services.

"We are extremely pleased to become an Agency Partner of PCF Insurance Services," said Pat Kane, Principal of Direct Dealer Services. "We look forward to continuing working with our customers while bringing substantial new resources, exciting new products, and an unmatched level of service."

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Direct Dealer Services

Headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, Direct Dealer Services, Inc. (DDS) was founded in 1992 to help dealers, agents, and lender partners across the U.S. realize their maximum profit potential by providing industry-leading technologies, products, solutions and training. Every product in its portfolio complies with applicable regulatory requirements, and all are underwritten by insurance carriers rated "A-" (Excellent) or better by A.M. Best. Learn more at ddsonline.net.

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources to over 3,100 employees throughout the U.S. Ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2022 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space. Learn more at pcfins.com.

