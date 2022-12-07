The international leading four patents of Original DHA dairy products

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is a member of the n-3 long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acid family, which is commonly found in deep-sea fish (such as tuna) and originates from Marine microalgae (such as Schizochytrium sp.). DHA, commonly known as brain gold, is an important component of cell membrane, rich in brain and retina, so it is very important for the brain, visual development and memory construction of infants and children.

The human body can take DHA through diet. If the diet cannot meet the recommended intake of DHA, dietary structure should be adjusted, and DHA supplements can also be used. At present, most kinds of food can be enriched with DHA by technological means, such as edible oil, dairy products and all kinds of processed food.

(PRNewswire)

Original DHA pure milk

Breast milk is rich in DHA, while milk contains almost no DHA, so most of the current dairy industry enhance the DHA content of products through the addition of fish oil or algae oil, but the disadvantage is that oxidation and rancidity is easy to occur during the processing of products, which produce fishy taste and wood taste, resulting in poor taste and flavor. Meanwhile, oxidation products will have adverse effects on the health of consumers [1]. Therefore, protection of complex antioxidant system and flavor masking are required, which increases the complexity and cost of product process formulation.

Microalgae Biomass(Schizochytrium sp.) is a single feed rich in DHA produced by fermentation, separation and drying using Schizochytrium sp.. By feeding cows with easily absorbed HUISON® Microalgae Biomass(Schizochytrium sp. HS01), the content of DHA in milk can be significantly increased and stabilized, and the ratio of n-3:n-6 fatty acids will be improved, so that the quality of milk can be improved. Original DHA pure milk, that is, milk comes with DHA as soon as it is squeezed out. The process is similar to that of nursing mothers who supplement food rich in DHA through their diet, and naturally absorb and convert it into milk fat. Further studies have shown that 52.82% of its DHA is located in sn-2 position of triglyceride, a content similar to that of breast milk [1]. Original DHA pure milk can be processed into a variety of milk products, which keep pace with conventional milk in terms of flavor, taste and physicochemical properties [2].

Industrialization of Original DHA Dairy Products -- Schizochytrium sp. HS01 "Taking ten years to screen out one species"

Since 2006, the R&D team of HUISON has traveled to 52 mangrove nature reserves in China, using the fishing method to search for high quality Schizochytrium sp., and cooperated with the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Xiamen University to test and identify the quality of Schizochytrium sp.. After 3 years of searching, the mother species of "HUISON Patented Schizochytrium sp. HS01" was finally screened out in Zhangjiangkou Mangrove National Nature Reserve through hundreds of sampling tests.

In 2016, after the industrialization of HUISON® Microalgae Biomass(Schizochytrium sp. HS01) (special for cattle), our partner's Original DHA dairy products were launched in 2016, 2018 and 2020 successively. Over the past 10 years, the R&D team has continuously screened out more pure and stable Schizochytrium sp. through the patented technology of directed microbial fermentation, with 8 batches of Schizochytrium sp. were cultured simultaneously for 9 days in each round, and a total of 3000 batches after 375 rounds of screening. At the same time, the technical process of each production step was optimized continuously, and uninterrupted feeding test was carried out. A total of 600 batches were used for testing, with a total of tens of thousands of feeding tests. From early screening to production, then to feeding, testing, analysis and optimization, the monthly cycle was repeated, and finally successfully screened out the " Schizochytrium sp. HS01" with independent intellectual property rights.

Up to now, HUISON has never stopped screening species and cow feeding research. The Original DHA dairy industrialization project has obtained the authorized patent of China, the United States, Japan and Australia and the organic certification of the United States. It has won the second prize of Science and Technology Progress of Fujian Province and the second prize of Science and Technology Progress of Xiamen City and other awards. The industrialization technology is at the international leading level of science and technology.

"Four Inventions" &"Four National Patents" of Original DHA Dairy Products

1. Algal species patent ZL 201710398286.7: A strain of docosahexaenoic acid-producing fungi and its application; and obtained the patent for algae genetic invention in the United States and Japan;

The "HUISON Patented Schizochytrium sp. HS01" originated from Zhangjiangkou Mangrove National Nature Reserve and passed the gene sequence identification of Institute of Microbiology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, the SGS non-GMO identity certification and U.S. organic certification. It is rich in DHA and its content is stable. The "native protective shield" can protect DHA directly to the cow's true stomach, which is extremely suitable for the digestion and metabolism of cow and is more easily absorbed.

2. Fermentation Patent ZL 200910130628.2: A method for fermentative production of DHA by high-density culture of Schizochytrium sp.;

The patent of fermentation of Schizochytrium sp. is to replace the method of extracting n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids from Marine fish, has the advantage that the fermentation production environment can be controlled throughout the whole process, and the production can be carried out all year round, without the limitation of raw materials and origin, and there is no dependence on season or climate. Secondly, it has no fishy smell, and there is no pollution such as pesticide residues, heavy metals and nuclear radiation,etc. It can also reduce the environmental impact brought by massive fishing due to market demand, and has potential significance for the protection of environmental resources.

3. Preparation Patent ZL 201010281458.0: A microalgae whole cell powder for high yield of DHA milk in mammals and preparation method;

HUISON® patented preparation of Microalgae Biomass(Schizochytrium sp.) not only retains the integrity of whole-cell microalgae DHA , but also makes it easier for mammals to absorb, and effectively preserves the DHA content in milk, so that the final secreted milk has a much higher DHA content than ordinary milk, meeting the DHA intake needs of all kinds of people, with stable properties and giving full play to the biological effects of DHA.

4. Breeding Patent ZL 201810297773.9: The application of Schizochytrium sp. and its preparation in increasing DHA content in the milk of ruminants; and obtained the breeding patents in United States and Australia;

The patent of Sino-US-Australia Schizochytrium sp. farming ruminants, using "Schizochytrium sp. HS01" to prepare HUISON® Microalgae Biomass(Schizochytrium sp. HS01) can increase the content of DHA in the milk of ruminants, and milk out DHA pure milk, which is original and easy to absorb! This milk with high DHA content and from natural sources is organic, safe and stable, which can be used as a safe and effective way for people to consume natural DHA, and better meet the needs of consumers.

Disease Control Safety Evaluation of HUISON® Microalgae Biomass(Schizochytrium sp. HS01) -- "Original and easy to absorb"

HSUISON® Microalgae Biomass(Schizochytrium sp.) has passed three safety assessments of CDC: acute toxicity genetic test, oral toxicity test and teratogenic test. Huison® DHA algal oil extracted from "Schizochytrium sp. HS01" has passed CDC's safety evaluation, assisted memory improvement test in animals and humans. The Original DHA pure milk obtained by feeding HUISON® Microalgae Biomass(Schizochytrium sp. HS01) to cows has passed the CDC's safety, easy absorption and memory improvement functional evaluation.

HUISON® Microalgae Biomass(Schizochytrium sp. HS01) and DHA algae oil received the international authoritative certification

HUISON® Microalgae Biomass(Schizochytrium sp. HS01) has obtained the European quality system certification for feed additives and premixed feeds, ISO9001 quality management system certification and ISO22000 food safety management system certification; HUISON® DHA algae oil extracted from " Schizochytrium sp. HS01" has obtained international authoritative certifications in terms of quality and food safety, such as EU organic, US organic, EU new resource food, US FDA GRAS, Kosher, Halal and SGS non-GMO status etc.

HUISON always adheres to the mission of "transfer health with science", deeply cultivates the directed microbial fermentation industry, and is committed to becoming the leader of natural nutrition and health industry solutions.

References:

1. Su Shican, Wang Jianfeng, Liu Qinghua, et al. Effect of daily feed supplementation with Microalgae Biomass(Schizochytrium sp.) on performance and milk quality of Dairy Cows [J]. Dairy Cows of China,2020,1:5-9.

Jia Lin, Bagena, Fan Qicheng, et al. Development of natural DHA milk products [J]. Animal Husbandry and Feed Science,2016,37(10):46-48.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Huison Biotech