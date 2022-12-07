Global Technology Leader Events.com Honored with Comparably Best Places to Work Award

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Events.com, a mobile-first event management and registration platform, announced today it has been honored by the Comparably Best Places to Work Awards in the Best Work-Life Balance category. The quarterly awards program ranks companies based on anonymous employee survey data. Events.com's flexible work hours, unlimited paid time off (PTO), parent-friendly corporate culture, and support of mental and physical health and wellness were identified as key indicators of its 'Best Place to Work' accomplishment.

Here's what Events.com employees had to say that helped rank the company at the top for this award:

"There is a lot of work-life balance and flexibility. The executive team wants us to be able to balance work and our personal life." - Anonymous Events.com Employee

"Leadership actually cares about our well-being as individuals. They are constantly asking how we are and encourage us to take care of ourselves and our families." - Anonymous Events.com Employee

"Our team is honored to receive the Comparably Best Work-Life Balance Award," said Stephen Partridge, President, COO, and Founder of Events.com. "It truly highlights Events.com's commitment to building an employee-led culture that promotes work-life balance, prioritizes mental and physical health, and supports our team members through important life moments every step of the way."

A leading workplace evaluation platform, Comparably seeks to improve transparency in workplace culture and employment at the nation's leading brands. Its quarterly Best Places to Work Awards program recognizes companies and business leaders ranked as the most exceptional, according to employee survey data. Award winners this quarter also include Hubspot, Squarespace, and Adobe.

"At Events.com, much like our clients, we create inspirational products and make each of our locations an experience in itself, which encourages in-office collaboration tailormade for today's mostly remote workforce. This helps us attract the best highly skilled, goal-driven, and dynamic team in the business," said Partridge. "Together, we share a passion for technology and the events industry, and a desire to work in a place where people can enjoy their work and personal lives equally."

Events.com, used in multiple currencies and languages worldwide, is headquartered in La Jolla, CA, just two blocks from the ocean, and has team members located around the globe. Applicants interested in joining the growing team at this fun and fast-paced event technology company can find open positions here: https://events.com/careers/

Learn more: https://www.comparably.com/awards/winners/work-life-balance-2022-large

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture site and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party employee review site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's studies, salary reports, and annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit Comparably News.

