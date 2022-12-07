Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Five New Articles Presented by Japanese Government's Official E-magazine "KIZUNA" Highlight People and Companies That Continue to Rise to Challenges

Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago

TOKYO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest issue of the Government of Japan's official e-magazine, "KIZUNA," features female pioneers in various fields, a cosmetics giant leading women's empowerment, and a successful Japanese industrialist in the U.S.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202212010653/_prw_PI2fl_JTJHXxLM.jpg

Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202212010653/_prw_PI1fl_BaQYus86.jpg

About "KIZUNA"
Kizuna means the enduring bonds between people -- close relationships forged through mutual trust and support. The kizuna cultivated among countries of the world have the power to deepen cooperation for a better future. By reporting on a wide variety of topics concerning Japan, "KIZUNA" hopes that this publication will provide opportunities for Japan and the rest of the world to connect and build strong kizuna.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/index.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=10_2022

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/five-new-articles-presented-by-japanese-governments-official-e-magazine-kizuna-highlight-people-and-companies-that-continue-to-rise-to-challenges-301696551.html

SOURCE Cabinet Public Affairs Office, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of Japan

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.