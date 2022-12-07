Diners Have Spoken: OpenTable Announces the Top 100 Restaurants for 2022

OpenTable's Top 100 reveals fan favorites as year-end data shows a new vigor for dining out

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, restaurants became much more than just a place to grab a meal – but instead, the perfect backdrop for socializing, a way to connect with the local community and an escape from too much time spent at home. OpenTable is revealing diners' most beloved spots to do just that via the Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2022 , curated for diners, by diners, from over 13 million reviews.1

The list comes as OpenTable data for 2022 shows diners are willing to spend on memorable dining experiences: restaurant meals priced $50+ per person saw the largest increase in diners (+8%) compared to 2019. This especially rings true for the holiday season: OpenTable's Q4 Diners Survey 2 reveals 49% want to celebrate with a high-end pre-fixe, 43% are planning or considering hosting a private party at a restaurant this year, and 30% are interested in buying tickets to an exclusive dining event.

"Despite challenging macro economic factors, we're seeing a renewed vigor for dining out – diners are spending more on meals and going out during the weekday more frequently too," said John Tsou, VP of Marketing at OpenTable. "If you need ideas for great dining experiences now or in the new year, start with this year's Top 100 list, based entirely on verified diner reviews."

Diners looking to indulge: insights from OpenTable's 2022 diner data

OpenTable data from the year reveals diners are seeking more opportunities to get together over a meal, more captivating dining experiences and more 'treat yourself' moments.

Compared to last year, weekday dining saw a major boost in seated diners, with the biggest increase on Mondays (+27%) and Tuesdays (+26%). Diners are also dining out earlier, too: compared to pre-pandemic, dining between 4:00 – 4:59 p.m. saw the largest increase at 27% – suggesting diners are eager to get a head start on their evenings.3

2022 also saw new culinary curiosity, with cuisines more interactive or communal in nature all seeing a lift compared to pre-pandemic: seated dining at Korean, Hibachi and Brazilian Steakhouses up 50%, 50% and 49%, respectively. Another trending cuisine reveals mindful and sustainable dining is still top of mind for diners: Vegetarian cuisine saw a 60% spike in diners compared to pre-pandemic 2019.4

Discover fan favorites: OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants for 2022

OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2022 , culled from over 13 million verified reviews, meaning only those who book via OpenTable and dine can leave reviews, represents diner's most beloved restaurants coast-to-coast. Featuring 47 cities across 21 states, the list arms diners with the perfect tool to plan holiday and year-end celebrations, and beyond.

This year, California dominates the list with 21 restaurants across Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, and more. Illinois is runner up with 17 restaurants, all of which are in Chicago – the city with the largest number of restaurants on this year's Top 100 list. Next up: Florida and Nevada are tied at 10 restaurants each – in Florida, cities with Top 100 restaurants include Naples, Tampa, Bal Harbour, Fort Lauderdale and more, and in Nevada – all 10 are located in Las Vegas.

The Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2022 are (in alphabetical order):

The Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2022 can be found here .

