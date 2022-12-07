Blackbaud Named to Newsweek's List of America's Most Responsible Companies for Second Consecutive Year

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023. Blackbaud is one of 500 companies on the list, which highlights leaders in corporate responsibility, spanning 14 industries. This is Blackbaud's second consecutive year on the list.

Newsweek partnered with Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, to evaluate the top 2,000 U.S. public companies by revenue. Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from corporate social responsibility (CSR) reports, sustainability reports and other reports, as well as an independent survey of more than 13,000 U.S. residents. The KPIs focused on company performance in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) areas, while the independent survey asked citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

"Blackbaud has a 40-year history of powering and supporting social good," said Margaret "Maggie" Driscoll, chief people and culture officer, Blackbaud. "We are honored to be named one of America's Most Responsible Companies again this year for our commitment to corporate responsibility, diversity, inclusion and ESG. Together, with our customers, the work we do impacts millions of lives, and as a company, we are committed to growing and strengthening the entire social good community, empowering our people, stewarding the environment and executing on our responsible business practices."

Over the past year, Blackbaud has made notable progress against its ESG goals, achieving carbon neutrality and committing to new, transparent sustainability reporting. Blackbaud also announced a multi-year, six-figure gift to Project Drawdown® to advance climate solutions around the world. In addition, 70% of Blackbaud employees volunteer and one in five serve on nonprofit boards, representing Blackbaud's culture of philanthropic engagement.

Blackbaud was recently recognized as one of the Best Companies for Remote Workers by Quartz and was named to Forbes' list of America's Best Employers 2022. Blackbaud's Social Responsibility Report shares more about how the company is making an impact for social good.

The full list of America's Best Companies can be viewed on Newsweek's website.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than four decades, Blackbaud is a remote-first company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

media@blackbaud.com

