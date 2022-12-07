Bitly Named to Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business List in Software as a Service Category

3rd annual list recognizes private companies that make the biggest impact

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitly Inc ., the world's leading Connections Platform, has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list in the Software as a Service (SaaS) category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honors the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, and society as a whole. The full list of honorees has been published in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 13).

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized by Inc. as one of America's most impactful businesses." - Toby Gabriner , CEO

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized by Inc. as one of America's most impactful businesses based on our focus and achievements to have a positive impact within our industry and the communities we serve," said Toby Gabriner, CEO of Bitly. "We have prioritized building a culture of equity and inclusion and finding ways to leverage the Connections Platform for social progress, such as our Spotlight on Inclusion initiative. It's extremely rewarding to see our team's efforts making a difference."

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America's most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them."

In the last year, Bitly has launched several new initiatives and products that support this recognition. These include:

Connections Platform - Bitly released the all-in-one connections platform that integrates Link Management, Like-In-Bio, and QR codes with a focus to transform the way brands and businesses connect the real world with the digital one. In an era of information overload, fueled by social media, email, and other applications, it's never been more important to make meaningful connections with audiences. Today, the connections platform supports over 500,000 global customers and 5.7 million monthly active users.

Spotlight on Inclusion - A free Bitly plan available to non-profit organizations working towards equity and inclusion, fighting for justice, or serving systematically oppressed populations. Spotlight on Inclusion provides organizations with 3,000 links per month and powerful analytics reporting.

Prioritizing DE&I - Bitly's global leadership team comprises 59% female, and will continue to focus on increasing its overall representation. The company's DEI efforts focus on ensuring it's an amazing place to work for all and remain a significant area of focus. Bitly has structured its work environment in a way that provides women and minorities more opportunities to join and build their careers, including being a remote first company and working to remove bias from the hiring process.

Trust & Safety - Bitly's mission is to make the internet a safer place for our users. Bitly takes a multifaceted approach to identifying and addressing abuse on its platform through a combination of third-party vendors, trusted tech partners, NGOs, and its patent-pending Abuse Detection Technology. Every month, Bitly protects over 45M end users by proactively redirecting them away from potentially abusive links.

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 55 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive, reaching over 1,000 applicants – a huge success for the 241 honored in the list's third year. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories will also be featured at Inc. online here .

