SS&C to Present at the D.A. Davidson Fintech & Payments Spotlight Conference

WINDSOR, Conn., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the D.A. Davidson Fintech & Payments Spotlight Conference at the Thompson Central Park Hotel in New York, New York on Thursday, December 8th, 2022 at 1:15 pm ET.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

