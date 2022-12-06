Rosario & Lolita Flores Performing December 10 at the James L Knight Center in Miami

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosario and Lolita Flores make their return to Miami together in one incredible concert December 10th at the James L Knight Center. The Flores sisters will present "El Abrazo Del Tango & Flamenco" for music lovers of this genre.

event poster (PRNewswire)

The show will also include a special appearance by acclaimed Spanish musician and singer Antonio Carmona. Direct from Argentina world renowned Ariel Ardit & Raul Lavie will also join for the Tango part of the presentation. This is a concert not to miss!

The show is brought to Miami by Emporio Group

Tickets on sale www.ticketmaster.com

www.Emporiogroup.com

