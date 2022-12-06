Retirement Revolution: How a team of Financial Advisors are reimagining Retirement Planning

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Goldberg, CFP® and Kevin Campbell, CFP® recently broke away from a large Broker-Dealer in the financial industry to found Periscope Wealth Advisors – an independent firm that is revolutionizing Retirement Planning.

Periscope Wealth Advisors : Revolutionizing Retirement. (PRNewswire)

After a decade of Financial Planning, Alex and Kevin came to two significant realizations:

Their passion is helping people who are nearing retirement or already retired. They needed to build their own firm designed specifically with those people in mind - from the ground up.

Over the next three years, Alex, Kevin, and Associate Advisor Ian Wardle identified every characteristic of the Broker-Dealer landscape that limited their ability to create their vision and transformed each of them.

This led to the founding of Periscope Wealth Advisors, a firm headquartered in Orange County, CA and an additional office in San Luis Obispo, CA. Periscope Wealth Advisors exclusively serves the retirement community and their families with highly personalized planning and a cutting-edge client experience.

"Our top priority is making sure that clients not only know that they will be comfortable in retirement, but also know how amazing their retirement can be when they implement thoughtful planning" says Periscope Wealth Advisors Co-Founder Kevin Campbell, CFP®.

The retirement planning industry and client expectations are changing. "Most of our clients come from other advisors, typically with large Broker-Dealers, and are accustomed to only discussing investments. We help them understand that they need and deserve so much more. While your portfolio is a critical piece of your retirement plan, there are so many other considerations and issues that retirees face that require planning – taxes, income planning, estate planning, real estate decisions, pension strategies, the list goes on and on. We believe to truly serve our clients at the highest level, we need to help guide them through each of these decisions and challenges" says Periscope Wealth Advisors Co-Founder Alex Goldberg, CFP®.

By combining innovative retirement and investment planning technology with a thoughtful and personalized approach, Periscope Wealth Advisors is altering the expectations that retirees have for their advisors. The days of financial advisors charging a fee to monitor a portfolio and meet once per year to talk about the market appear to be coming to an end.

Media contact:

949-340-1701

info@periscopewealthadvisors.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Periscope Wealth Advisors