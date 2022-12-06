PAM Health Partners with AtlasJobs for Their Strategic Nationwide Talent Acquisition Needs

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles based technology company Pod, announced today that PAM Health, national healthcare leader, is the latest on a growing list of corporations to join the AtlasJobs talent engagement platform for their talent acquisition needs. PAM Health operates a network of over 100 specialty hospitals and outpatient clinics across the United States.

PAM Health display on AtlasJobs mobile platform. (PRNewswire)

"Finding and hiring the right talent is mission-critical to us," said Kristen Smith, EVP and Chief Transformation Officer at PAM Health. "AtlasJobs allows our jobs to be easily discoverable by talent all over the United States and the artificial intelligence (AI) and geo-targeting capabilities will allow us to discover new talent and nurture candidate relationships like never before."

AtlasJobs is a global careers platform that combines an interactive mobile-first experience with AI and the power of programmatic advertising to reach and engage target audiences within specific locations. By providing a dynamic and engaging candidate journey, AtlasJobs positions its clients as employers of choice in a highly competitive job market. AtlasJobs is available at www.atlasjobs.com and on mobile in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

"Talent acquisition is becoming increasingly difficult post-COVID and that is especially true when it comes to scientific or technology roles," said Dr. Jo Webber, CEO of AtlasJobs. "PAM Health's hiring needs are hyper-local and mission-critical. Our unique platform and AI tools allow PAM Health's career opportunities and career pathways to be more discoverable and shareable to jobseekers."

About Pod and AtlasJobs

AtlasJobs is a web and mobile app simplifying talent acquisition by enabling leading companies to better position themselves as employers of choice while making it easy for global job-seekers to discover, explore, and engage with opportunities including jobs, internships, mentorships, and scholarships. This mobile-first, white-label platform leverages a map-centric search mechanism and AI technology to meet Generation Z where they are with an intuitive, engaging design enhancing the discoverability of jobs globally. AtlasJobs integrates seamlessly and securely with all major ATS applications allowing for fast deployment. By connecting today's talent with the best opportunities, AtlasJobs is elevating recruitment outcomes for both employers and candidates. For more information, visit https://atlasjobs.com or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About PAM Health (PAM)

Based in Enola, Pennsylvania, PAM provides specialty healthcare services through more than 70 long-term acute care hospitals and medical rehabilitation hospitals, as well as wound clinics and outpatient therapy locations, in 22 states. PAM Health is committed to providing high-quality patient care and outstanding customer service, coupled with the loyalty and dedication of highly trained staff, to be the most trusted source for healthcare services in every community it serves. Its mission is to serve people by providing compassionate, expert care, and to support recovery through education and research. Learn more at PAMHealth.com.

Press Inquiries:

Kristen Aikey

JMG Public Relations

347-294-8807

kristen@jmgpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pod