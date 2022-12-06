Living Security Announces Additions to its CISO Advisory Board

Widely respected cybersecurity experts advise the company as it continues disruption, bringing more awareness and thought leadership to the new Human Risk Management category

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Security , the leader in Human Risk Management, today announced the addition of four widely respected experts to its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Advisory Board. They join a group of well-known experts across various industries, including, healthcare, education, and retail, who are advising the company as it continues its push to revolutionize the cybersecurity industry with a proactive approach to Human Risk Management.

Living Security's Unify Human Risk Management Solution is the leading product in the market providing security leaders with the ability to manage human behavior from end-to-end inside their organizations, reducing cyber risk with quantifiable data, targeted risk-based action plans, and the ability to analyze and report on trends over time.

"We are introducing human risk management to the industry with real-time, actionable insights so security leaders know where vulnerabilities exist in their organizations and can make informed decisions, prioritize resources, and deliver proactive interventions," said Ashley Rose, CEO and co-founder of Living Security. "The security leaders joining our CISO Advisory Board are on the front lines of cybersecurity across industries that are the most impacted by attacks. Their expertise will contribute to the disruption of how human risk exposure is managed today and support the ongoing innovation that allows Living Security to provide solutions that truly change human behaviors to protect organizations globally. "

Living Security's new CISO Advisory Board members include:

Ben Carr , Chief Security & Trust Officer at Cradlepoint

Ian Rathie , CISO at Fitch Group

Rinki Sethi , Vice President & CISO at Bill.com

John Sullivan , Vice President & CSO at Boston Scientific

They join current board members: Allan Alford, President & CISO at Allan Alford Consulting and The Cyber Ranch Podcast; Summer Craze Fowler, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer at Argo AI; Omar Khawaja, CISO at Highmark Health; Brian Markham, CISO at EAB Global; Yael Nagler, Founder at Yass Partners; Aurobindo Sundaram, Head of Information Assurance & Data Protection at RELX; Dan Walsh, CISO at VillageMD; Marnie Wilking, CISO at Wayfair; Sounil Yu, CISO and Head of Research at JupiterOne.

Learn more about Living Security's Executive Team and CISO Advisory Board Members at https://www.livingsecurity.com/our-team .

About Living Security

Living Security's mission is to transform human risk to drive dramatic improvement in human behaviors, organizational security culture, and infosec program effectiveness. With our Human Risk Management platform, Living Security engages each employee with innovative and relevant context and content, while simultaneously providing the ability for leadership to identify, report on and directly mitigate the risk brought on by human behavior. Living Security is trusted by security-minded organizations like MasterCard, Verizon, MassMutual, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, Hewlett Packard, and Target. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Living Security