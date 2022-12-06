Davidson Hospitality Group Assumes Management of Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach

Davidson Resorts selected by JEMB Realty to operate AAA Four-Diamond property on Florida's Gulf Coast based on outstanding performance as asset managers

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Resorts, the highly specialized operating vertical under Davidson Hospitality Group, has been selected by JEMB Realty to operate Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach in Clearwater Beach, Florida. The oceanfront resort is comprised of 343 guest rooms; three restaurants and bars; Pallavi spa; nearly 22,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor event space, premier resort pool; fitness center; retail shops and more.

"We are proud to expand our Florida footprint further with the addition of this spectacular waterfront resort," said Davidson Hospitality Group Chief Executive Officer & President Thom Geshay. "True to our core values, the Davidson Resorts team is uniquely equipped to deliver exceptional value to our owner partners through cutting-edge technologies, collaborative tools, and guest experience solutions to dovetail flawlessly with the success that our partners at JEMB Realty have already built."

"Situated on one of America's best beaches, the opportunities to enhance Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach are aplenty and we feel confident that the Davidson Resorts team is the right strategic partner," said Morris Bailey, Founder and Chairman of the Board, JEMB Realty. "More than a place to stay, the property is a destination in and of itself, rich in flavor, texture and unique guest experiences. We look forward to optimizing Davidson's superior platform services, longstanding hospitality relationships, and market knowledge."

Based on the company's exemplary reputation, JEMB Realty tapped Davidson Hospitality Group in March 2022 to asset manage the property. In a short period, the team enhanced top line performance through hands-on involvement in revenue strategy, capital planning support and fostering an environment of accountability that led to record breaking revenues and profits. As a result of the successful engagement, ownership entrusted Davidson to transition to full-service management.

Recently ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power., Davidson Hospitality Group currently operates several complex resorts in the state of Florida under Davidson Resorts, including The Don CeSar in St. Pete Beach; Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood Beach; Margaritaville Resort Orlando; Eden Roc Miami Beach and Nobu Hotel at Eden Roc in Miami, and Baker's Cay Resort in Key Largo.

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 80 existing hotels and resorts; more than 195 restaurants, bars and lounges; and more than 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Margaritaville, and Nobu, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. In 2022, Davidson Hospitality Group was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and Twitter: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #DavidsonHospitality

About JEMB Realty

JEMB Realty Corporation was founded by Morris Bailey and Joseph L. Jerome in 1990. JEMB Realty is a three-generation strong, family-run, progressive real estate development, investment and management firm based in New York City. For more information, please visit www.jembrealty.com.

