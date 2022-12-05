NeoPollard Interactive Congratulates the Virginia Lottery for Its "Lottery Operator of the Year" Award From EGR

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS), commends the Virginia Lottery for being selected as "Lottery Operator of the Year" at the eGaming Review (EGR) Operator Awards held on October 27, 2022, at the JW Marriot Grosvenor House in London, UK. Recognized for its prestige in the eGaming sector, the EGR Operator Awards celebrates business-to-consumer operators for setting the standard in 31 categories across all verticals ranging from customer service to safer gambling. The Virginia Lottery was recognized for its exceptional performance over the past year.

"This award represents the hard work Lottery employees, in partnership with the NPi team, have done to achieve such strong results and notable growth," said Kelly T. Gee, Executive Director of the Virginia Lottery. "I congratulate everyone on a job well done, and I firmly believe we will compound our successes as we continue enhancing our iLottery program. The extraordinary commitment and dedication by every Lottery stakeholder led to this recognition, and I look forward to seeing what tomorrow brings in support of K-12 public schools across Virginia."

By reaching $1.37 billion in FY 2022 top-line sales in its second year of operation, the Virginia Lottery secured its position as the fastest-growing U.S. iLottery program ever. Its 69% year-over-year growth in gross wagers was driven largely by the Lottery's eInstant portfolio, which contributed 95% of program revenues. Net gaming revenue posted impressive 60% growth over the previous year, elevating the Lottery's total contribution to K-12 education to $779 million in the past fiscal year.

According to the Virginia Lottery, its strategy to expand access and adoption of its brand through the introduction of iLottery is focused on three pillars: acquisition, customer experience, and enhanced technology. Proving its commitment to customer experience, the Lottery launched a state-of-the-art mobile app and increased its assortment of online draw games in FY 2022 by adding Pick 3 and Pick 4 Daily Draw Games with Fireball, and Cash 5 with EZ-Match, to its existing suite of such games (e.g., Mega Millions, Powerball, and Cash4Life). These new games are powered by NPi's NeoDraw Interactive Central Gaming System, a core component of the company's best-in-class iLottery solution.

"We are honored the Virginia Lottery has entrusted its iLottery business to NPi, and we are thrilled to see its record-breaking performance acknowledged at this year's EGR Operator Awards," said Doug Pollard, Co-CEO, NPi. "The Lottery's online games are getting a great response from customers, and we are delighted to be playing a key role in this remarkable and evolving success story."

"The Virginia Lottery's leadership and its unmatched results are helping to define what iLottery success looks like across our industry," said Moti Malul, Co-CEO, NPi. "With the Lottery's in-house expertise and its faith in NPi's ability to execute growth-oriented strategies, it's no surprise iLottery accounts for more than 40% of all Virginia Lottery sales, making it a crucial new cornerstone of its overall product portfolio."

For 34 years, the Virginia Lottery has been committed to growing and giving back. Since 1999, all Virginia Lottery profits have been designated solely for K-12 public education in Virginia, contributing more than $11 billion to education in the commonwealth since that time. To learn more, visit www.valottery.com/givingback .

About NeoPollard Interactive

Born in the digital domain, NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPi") is an award-winning supplier of best-in-class iLottery solutions to the North American lottery market. Serving the largest share of U.S. lotteries that currently sell online, NPi helped pioneer the successful introduction of iLottery in the U.S. and is North America's proven partner of choice to enable regulated lotteries to design and deploy complex gaming solutions in support of generating incremental revenue for good causes through the online channel. NPi offers cutting-edge technology, a full suite of managed services, and the industry's top performing game content as part of its innovative and comprehensive approach to partnering for iLottery success. Jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS)—both globally recognized industry leaders—NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs. Visit us at www.neopollard.com .

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The Company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com .

About NeoGames

NeoGames (Nasdaq: NGMS) is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes. For more information, please visit our website at www.neogames.com .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

