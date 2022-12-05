THE McNICHOLS CO., DENVER METALS SERVICE CENTER, HAS A NEW ADDRESS IN THE MILE HIGH CITY

DENVER, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McNICHOLS CO. is expanding its footprint in the Mile High City by relocating its Metals Service Center to a new address. We have proudly been located in Colorado for nearly a decade, supplying Specialty Metals and Fiberglass Products to customers in the surrounding areas. The Denver facility is a vital map marker within the Hole Network of 19 locations as a gateway to the West, a region McNICHOLS has been serving with a physical presence since 1990.

McNICHOLS CO. is expanding its footprint in the Mile High City by relocating its Metals Service Center to a new address. (PRNewswire)

As of December 5, 2022, McNICHOLS will serve customers from Gateway Industrial Park at 3650 Salida Sreet #30, Aurora, CO 80011 — less than seven miles from its original location on E 48th Street. The new site is now more conveniently located near the Denver International Airport with proximity to Dwight D. Eisenhower Highway and Pena Boulevard. With increased warehouse space for inventory capacity, this expansion will allow McNICHOLS to better serve its customers in Denver and markets surrounding the Rockies.

At nearly 20,000 square feet, the new Denver warehouse will carry a dedicated stock of the Company's vast inventory of Perforated Metal, Expanded Metal and Wire Mesh, as well as Bar Grating, Plank Grating and Fiberglass Grating. The new facility will also increase the space for metal processing equipment and welding capabilities for cut-to-size or custom projects. Ultimately, the Company views the new location as a way to provide superior Service, Quality and Performance.

Scott McNichols, President of McNICHOLS, shares, "The decision to relocate is part of our continued commitment to providing customers with the highest level of service possible. An expanded location, vast inventory, and an outstanding team of employees ready to serve equals an improved customer experience. We are proud to be in a position to contribute to the growing local economy in a greater way too."

Please find more information by visiting our Denver Metals Service Center location page.

McNICHOLS, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, operates 19 Metals Service Centers strategically placed coast-to-coast with a dedicated staff and communication network to serve customers nationwide. The Company has the logistics network needed to provide fast, efficient and exceptional service. Family-owned and founded in 1952, McNICHOLS was established on Christian values, high ethical standards and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McNichols Company