Invest in Others Awards Funding to Nine Charities in its Third-Annual Grants for Change Program

The grant program will provide $160,000 to nonprofits that provide support to underserved communities nationwide

BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others"), a nonprofit dedicated to furthering and amplifying the charitable work of financial professionals and their firms, has awarded $160,000 to nine charities as part of its third-annual Grants for Change program, which provides critical funding to diverse nonprofits that uplift underserved communities.

From San Clemente, Calif. to Philadelphia, Penn., the 2022 Grants for Change Award recipients serve communities nationwide. Among their diverse missions, this year's award recipients are dedicated to supporting and empowering at-risk girls, mentoring and coaching Black and Latinx female entrepreneurs, and improving the every-day lives of neurodiverse communities.

The nine Grants for Change recipients include:

African American Men of Westchester ( White Plains, N.Y. )

Alternatives for Girls ( Detroit, Mich. )

Bottom Line ( Jamaica Plain, Mass. )

The Central Florida Chapter of the National Black MBA Association, Inc. ( Orlando, Fla. )

Community Works of Louisiana ( New Orleans, La. )

Cool Girls ( Decatur, Ga. )

Grant's Crusade ( Rapid City, S.D. )

LIFT Foundation ( San Clemente, Calif. )

Mom Your Business ( Philadelphia, Penn. )

"We hope this funding helps to ease some of the burden many nonprofits experience at this time of year," said Megan McAuley, Executive Director & President of Invest in Others. "These nine grant recipients are helping to support the most vulnerable among us, and we hope this funding helps to further their work leveling the playing field and bringing opportunity to those who need it most."

Equitable is the lead sponsor of this year's program, which is also supported by Advisor Group, Alger, Allianz, Ameriprise Financial, Cetera Financial Group, Columbia Threadneedle, Fidelity Investments, First Republic Private Wealth Management, FS Investments, MarketCounsel, Moody's Analytics, Orion & PIMCO.

To learn more about the Grants for Change honorees, visit investinothers.org/grants-for-change.

Since 2006, Invest in Others has partnered with more than 500 charities, shared hundreds of inspirational stories and donated over $5 million to a wide array of causes, including health and wellness, education and youth programs, arts and culture, hunger and poverty prevention, military and veterans and more.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The Invest in Others 501(c)(3) Charitable Foundation is supported by the financial services industry to amplify the charitable work of financial advisors, employees, and their firms. Invest in Others is a catalyst to channel philanthropy and volunteerism to where it is needed most.

For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Facebook and LinkedIn.

