Galanz Americas Inks Licensed Home Appliances Deal with Trusted Housewares Brand, Kenmore

The partnership joins two powerhouse appliance brands with an aligned commitment to thoughtful innovation, purposeful design, and real-world performance

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leader in home appliances, Galanz Americas, announced that it has entered into a partnership with iconic home appliance brand, Kenmore.

The current product portfolio will feature a range of affordable innovative kitchen appliances including a healthy mix of compact refrigeration, wine and beverage coolers and various countertop and over the range microwave offerings. Combining brand ethos from both Galanz and Kenmore, all products have been thoughtfully engineered to fit perfectly into the lives of consumers both in form and function, designed to enhance the lives of all who use them.

"For over 100 years, Kenmore has been in millions of American homes impacting everyday lives with innovative appliances," said Sri Solur, CEO of Kenmore. "This partnership is an example of our commitment to expanding our portfolio to reach as many Americans as possible."

The Kenmore products will cover high-demand kitchen appliance categories at an attainable value with the option to expand the current portfolio into other categories. They will be available both online and in store with national retailers early 2023.

"Kenmore is a mainstay brand with an incredible performance reputation in the home appliance industry with over 100 years of trust built with customers" said Richard Demert, Senior Director of Product Development and Quality, Galanz Americas. "We're excited to combine Kenmore's unmatched brand recognition with Galanz' commitment to thoughtfully engineered, design-driven appliances to present a unique and exciting product offering to the market."

Collectively, Galanz and Kenmore believe appliances should work hard and improve the lives of consumers. Each product in this new appliance portfolio was carefully designed to offer innovative features that not only make the day to day easier to navigate but look good while doing so.

About Galanz Americas

Galanz Americas, subsidiary of Galanz, is a global leader in home appliances, that uses thoughtful engineering and meaningful design to bring you great products for better living. We're driven by the conviction that an appliance should improve your life, making daily tasks simpler and more enjoyable. Our products are innovative and design-driven, so they integrate naturally into your everyday life. The Galanz Americas product portfolio includes refrigerators, dishwashers, cooking products, food preparation, espresso/coffee machines, and more. For more information visit galanz.com.

About the Kenmore Brand

The Kenmore Brand is an industry leader in delivering trusted performance in the home with smart and stylish appliance innovations that help consumers do things quicker, easier, and better. Recognized as a top appliance brand for over 100 years, the Kenmore brand continues to give consumers more time, efficiency, and improved results for better living, with industry-leading products across small and larger appliance categories. For more information, visit kenmore.com or facebook.com/kenmore.

