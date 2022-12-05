Exiger Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community as Unicorn to Advance Global Supply Chain Resilience, Ethics and Sustainability

Recognized Innovator Will Support WEF's Global Supply Resilience Initiative to Advance ESG Mission

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, a global leading third-party and supply chain management software company, today announced it has joined the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Global Innovators Community. The invitation-only unicorn group is comprised of leading companies, valued at over 1 billion USD, that are at the forefront of ethical technological and business model innovation. Exiger will contribute to the platform on Shaping the Future of Mobility, seeking to tackle issues on resilient supply chains and environmental sustainability.

Exiger (PRNewswire)

"We look forward to what Exiger's expertise will add to our projects, dialogues and platforms." - Verena Kuhn , WEF

"The World Economic Forum is pleased to welcome Exiger to join our Global Innovators community," says Verena Kuhn, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "Including new, innovative voices is essential in the work we do at the Forum; we look forward to what Exiger's expertise will add to our projects, dialogues and platforms."

The Shaping the Future of Mobility Platform is dedicated to creating new ways of thinking that accelerate the global transition to safer, cleaner and more inclusive transportation systems, optimize the delivery of goods, and ensure easy access to mobility for all. Exiger's work with the World Economic Forum will focus on the crucial role of supply chains in achieving sustainable and inclusive mobility; how cutting-edge data analytics can enable more sustainable systems; and how today's mobility systems can meet future demand.

"We're proud to join the Global Innovators Community and look forward to working with pioneering companies as we demonstrate how every business can do well by doing good in the world," said Brandon Daniels, CEO of Exiger. "Exiger is committed to bringing radical transparency to global supply chains and furthering the unique impact that the World Economic Forum recognizes rapidly expanding unicorns can have on society. We're excited to collaborate with this great community to introduce new ideas and fresh thinking that can help protect lives, livelihoods and industries around the globe."

Exiger's proprietary real-time supply chain management technology empowers companies and government agencies to rapidly surface, understand, and mitigate critical threats to their entire supplier ecosystem. The platform delivers unparalleled transparency to better manage global supply chains and mitigate risks such as ESG, reputational, financial, cyber, operational risks, and adversarial ownership, control or influence at unprecedented speed and scale.

Exiger has dramatically accelerated its growth in the past several years including its acquisition of Supply Dynamics, creating the first end-to-end supply chain visibility and holistic risk management solution. Matt Hibbard, CFO of Exiger said, "Exiger's focus on making the world a safer place to prosper is the reason we have been able to accelerate our client growth each year and join the Global Innovators Community at this level. We're proud that our customers continue to view Exiger as the most trusted partner to help them achieve new levels of supply chain transparency, inclusiveness and sustainability, and we're excited to work with the WEF to amplify this work."

The Global Innovators Community is part of the World Economic Forum – the international organization for public-private cooperation based in Geneva, Switzerland. Each year the World Economic Forum hosts its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks manage risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to prosper. Emboldening its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 40 government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management. Its work has been recognized by 35+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Articulate Communications for Exiger

exiger@articulatecomms.com

212-255-1198

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Exiger