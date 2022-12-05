CG Infinity Hires Executive Data and Cloud Practitioner

Louis Mangiacapra to Join as Senior VP – Data and Cloud

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To further accelerate our customers' digital transformation and customer centric initiatives, CG Infinity is announcing the hiring of Louis Mangiacapra as Senior VP of Data and Cloud.

Louis Mangiacapra is an experienced technology leader with 15+ years focused on building, managing, and deploying enterprise-class data and analytics platforms. He is hands-on and well-versed in emerging technologies with a strong business acumen and a talent for identifying technology gaps that drive business goals and increase revenue. He specializes in helping transform how organizations integrate people and modern technology to drive business outcomes.

"Our business has been experiencing significant growth since the beginning of the pandemic. Our customers and prospects increasingly rely on CG Infinity to offer guidance on where to invest and how to measure return on investments in data technologies and cloud platforms. Louis's background and experience will be immensely helpful to our customers and prospects that look for hands-on, real-world expertise building fast-growth businesses," said Saurajit Kanungo, President of CG Infinity.

"Our customers increasingly rely on us to help them navigate the complex decisions necessary to effectively leverage technology investments. There is no greater example of this need than the use of internal and external Data to become more efficient and profitable. Louis brings a formidable combination of strong business knowledge coupled with extension experience in using Data to drive competitive advantage. This is exactly what many of our customers need," said Rob Palacios, Chief Innovation Officer and EVP.

"I am humbled and excited to have the opportunity to join CG Infinity and their strong team. The Cloud and Data landscape has been changing at an exponential rate and can provide a catalyst for innovation and digital transformation to give companies a competitive edge. It has been a strong passion of mine for many years to become a trusted partner with customers to help navigate the technology landscape in a way that meets their business where they are at in their journey. Together, we will help customers drive strategies to increase revenue, performance, and productivity," said Louis Mangiacapra.

About CG Infinity

CG Infinity, Inc. is an IT consulting firm offering technology solutions tailored to the needs of each client. We leverage Salesforce and other cloud platform technologies to help our clients get closer to their customers. Employing around 400 people worldwide, with offices in Dallas, Houston, Albuquerque, Little Rock, and New Delhi, we have the global resources to take on even the most complex projects. Our people-first approach drives innovation and transforms tomorrow. We aim to grow employees to deliver world class "customer-value" and "customer experience".

People First + Driven to Transform

