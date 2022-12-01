TransMedia Group to Give Away for Free a Million Copies of Author Jack Alan Levine's Inspiring eBooks About How God Can Uplift All, Even Addicts into Recovery as He Has Done for Levine Himself

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group said it will inspire publicity for preacher/author Jack Alan Levine https://www.jackalanlevine.com, and his 12 inspiring eBooks about God, including one free book download to anyone needing uplifting at jackalanlevine.com/ebooks.

TransMedia (www.transmediagroup.com) said it will educate through media about how Jack has won a struggle with mental health and drug addiction and wants to help others by sharing words of inspiration from God which he spreads through his writing and preaching.

TransMedia plans to inspire a million downloads by booking interviews for Jack with media and share his galvanizing messages on social media and in public speaking appearances tapping his talent to motivate and inspire people and organizations.

"TransMedia will focus further on establishing compassionate messaging for media to in turn inspire tune-in to Jack's podcasts," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden, a prolific writer himself who admires Jack's skills and talent to motivate interest in God.

"I felt TransMedia Group had a great understanding of my mission and the inspiring role God can play and in recovery and living a life full of joy, peace and happiness" said Jack, a minister, author and recovering addict. "God provides the motivation to succeed, which is why I want to share my books for free," he said.

Madden said publicity will highlight the free download of spiritual support system Jack generously offers. "Currently, Levine's books really make a difference on outcomes, so we'll have Jack talking to media about his one million download mission."

Levine is founding director of Voice of God Ministry, a 501c-3 non-profit, and serves on board of Drug and Directors of Washed Clean Ministries, National Addiction and Recovery Association and Purpose Church Orlando; also advises NOW Matters More, helping addicts and on Board of Directors at Oasis Compassion Agency and Changed Lives Church. A licensed minister since 2006, he served as Director of Men's Ministry, Boca Glades Church, Boca Raton and Executive Pastor at Purpose Church Orlando.

Levine's books My Addict Your Addict, and Addiction and Recovery Handbook cover his victorious battle with addiction. His "Free For Life" Overcoming Addiction online video program helps addicts and their families.

TransMedia Group is a full-service international public relations firm serving clients worldwide since 1981.

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone amazzone@transmediagroup.com; 561-908-1683.

