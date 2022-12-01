Super Calls Out Hasbro To Level Financial Playing Field and Showcase "The Game of REAL Life"

The release of re-written rules of The Game of Life comes with a chance to win $50,000 to help with the cost of weddings, mortgages, student loans, childcare, or vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Super , the fintech company with modern money in mind, just launched The Game Of REAL Life , a rewritten rulebook to Hasbro's classic board game to highlight the financial realities Americans are currently facing. To celebrate the launch and sweeten life for some lucky folks this Thanksgiving season, Super is encouraging consumers to rip up Hasbro's original Game of Life rulebook for a chance to win . Super is giving away $50,000 to 2,000 lucky people who take home between $10 and $10,000 cash to be used for weddings, mortgages, student loans, childcare or a vehicle - steadily increasing costs that the antiquated rules of the original The Game of Life got all wrong.

"More than 55% of Americans are uneasy with their level of emergency savings, so it's unlikely that we all start off life with $200,000 in the bank, as the game suggests. To emphasize how unrealistic this expectation is, we're making a statement by rewriting the rules and helping some lucky winners get a headstart in their REAL life this holiday season," says Radhika Duggal, Chief Strategy Officer at Super.

The Original Rules Are Rigged, So Super Rewrote Them

In 2022, people are screaming for student loan forgiveness, scraping their savings to get married, facing housing prices that are skyrocketing, struggling to afford childcare and wondering how they are going to buy a car. For over 80 years, families have gathered around the table for an innocent evening playing The Game of Life; and for over 80 years, kids were misled by the original rules, being taught they would start adulthood with no debt, a car, and unrealistic notions of what a college degree could afford them. To better reflect reality, Super fact checked and re-wrote the rulebook to reflect what's actually going on with Americans' money in 2022. Find the re-written rules here: The Game of REAL Life .

How to Enter

In protest of the game that set unrealistic expectations about real life, Super is giving Americans a chance to actually live it. To enter to win, rip up rules to The Game of Life and visit super.com/game-of-life-sweeps starting November 30th to win one of three $10,000 grand prizes or 2,000 smaller prizes. Winners will have the opportunity to take their winnings and put them towards real life situations reflected in the game, including weddings, student loans, mortgage/rent payments, childcare or car down payments. Entries to the sweepstakes will close on Wednesday, December 7 at 11:59pm ET.

About Super

Super is the technology company at the intersection of fintech and commerce that empowers users to spend less, save more, and build credit - so they can experience more of what life has to offer. Super is home to the best prices on everything from discounted everyday items to great hotel deals - as well as the hub that enables cashback and credit building on every transaction. Super's product offerings include SuperCash, SuperTravel (formerly SnapTravel) and SuperShop (formerly SnapShop). Super is trusted by over 5 million customers worldwide and has helped them save over $145M to date. Super is backed by Steph Curry and has raised over $100MM USD and surpassed $1B in sales.

