RCI Announces 28th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced today it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share for the fiscal 2023 first quarter ending December 31, 2022. The 1Q23 dividend is payable December 29, 2022, to holders of record December 15, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of December 14, 2022. This marks RCI's 28th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

With more than 60 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. See all our brands at www.rcihospitality.com.

