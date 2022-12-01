Holiday Food Drive
Hyundai Motor America Reports Record November 2022 Sales

Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
  • Best-Ever November Total and Retail Sales
  • November Total Sales Increased 43%; Retail Sales Up 28%
  • Green Vehicle Sales up 39%; November Records for Elantra HEV, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV and Kona EV

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total November sales of 63,305 units, a 43% increase compared with November 2021. Hyundai set total records in November for Elantra HEV, Santa Fe, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson, Tucson HEV, Kona EV and Santa Cruz. Hyundai fleet sales remained at 1.4% of total volume for the year.

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America)
"This was a terrific November for sales and especially our line-up of eco-friendly vehicles," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "Despite economic headwinds, we were still able to record an all-time retail and total sales record in November. Overall sales, specifically the Tucson and Santa Fe brands, continue to perform well and I'm excited to see how we finish the year."

November Total Sales Summary


Nov-22

Nov-21

% Chg

2022 YTD

2021 YTD

% Chg

Hyundai

63,305

44,345

+43 %

652,207

686,741

-5 %

November Retail Highlights

Hyundai's retail sales of 56,592 units represented a 28% year-over-year increase from November 2021. This was a record November retail sales month led by Elantra HEV (+733%), Kona EV (+113%), Venue (+57%), Santa Cruz (+44%), Santa Fe HEV (+43%), Tucson (+33%) and Tucson HEV (+18%). Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle sales of 7,550 represented 13% of retail and a 39% year-over-year increase.

November Product and Corporate Activities

November Model Total Sales

Vehicles

Nov-22

Nov-21

% Chg

2022 YTD

2021 YTD

% Chg

Accent

687

1,071

-36 %

17,669

18,770

-6 %

Elantra

11,040

4,676

+136 %

105,434

119,229

-12 %

Ioniq

2

1,347

-100 %

3,672

18,524

-80 %

Ioniq 5

1,191

0

0 %

21,262

0

0 %

Kona

5,562

5,402

+3 %

57,022

84,770

-33 %

Nexo

8

48

-83 %

383

393

-3 %

Palisade

5,763

6,314

-9 %

75,294

79,657

-5 %

Santa Cruz

3,180

2,201

+44 %

32,993

7,042

+369 %

Santa Fe

10,955

6,677

+64 %

107,890

103,373

+4 %

Sonata

6,216

3,607

+72 %

48,250

89,628

-46 %

Tucson

16,059

11,325

+42 %

156,750

137,107

+14 %

Veloster

25

83

-70 %

1,901

2,041

-7 %

Venue

2,617

1,594

+64 %

23,687

26,207

-10 %

Note: Green vehicles are hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell models.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

