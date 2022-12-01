Endeavor launched as a managed services platform company and Announces Acquisition of SOVA, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Managed Services ("Endeavor") launched as a leading digital transformation managed services platform company and today announced that it has acquired SOVA Inc. The acquisition combines the strengths of a global transformation company with digital transformation and 5G connectivity capabilities.

Launch of Endeavor as a Leading Digital Transformation Managed Services Platform Company:

Formed from the combination of multiple companies, Endeavor offers a complete transformation and management service, including design, installation, service provisioning, monitoring, help desk and multi-vendor support for large multi-national Fortune 500 Enterprise customers. Headquartered in San Antonio, Endeavor's industry-leading transformation and monitoring capabilities are supported by the Company's proprietary IP and global network of NOCs.

Endeavor Announces Acquisition of SOVA to Accelerate Enterprise Network Transformation to 5G

Endeavor today announced it has acquired SOVA, Inc. For more than 28 years, SOVA has established itself as a Verizon Business Agent and Connectivity partner and market leader in both wireline and wireless connectivity, provisioning, and support services for Enterprise, SMB and SLED customers across all major business verticals. The combination of Endeavor's global network transformation services and SOVA's 5G connectivity capabilities will allow the combined company to further accelerate the digital transformation to 5G for the Enterprise. SOVA will continue to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Endeavor.

"Digital transformation and 5G connectivity are critical to our direction and success and we are thrilled with the addition of SOVA," says Jay Bock, CEO of Endeavor. "We believe SOVA complements our global network transformation capabilities by its proven leadership in the 5G mobility space and its impeccable brand reputation with Verizon and the partner community. With this acquisition, Endeavor intends to grow the combined organizations' capabilities by offering a full suite of global transformation and support solutions to our customers and partners."

"We are very excited to join Endeavor," says E. Gene Esopi, President of SOVA. "By joining forces with Endeavor, we have expanded our ability to provide cutting-edge communications, connectivity and collaboration solutions focused on digital transformation. We feel it is a great fit culturally and the addition of a global managed services value proposition is highly complementary for our customers and partners."

New Regional Headquarters

Endeavor announced that it will open a new regional headquarters in New Jersey, and will maintain the existing SOVA offices in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida.

Layer 7 Capital acted as Endeavor's financial advisor in the transaction.

About Endeavor

Endeavor is a managed services platform combining multiple companies and capabilities focused on network development, rollout, operation, and support. Endeavor is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas with extensive on-shore and off-shore infrastructure supporting Fortune 500 customers globally. www.endeavor-ms.com

