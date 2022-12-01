Dash Hudson Releases New Benchmark Reports To Help Brands Accelerate Performance on TikTok

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Dash Hudson is pleased to announce the release of its latest Industry Benchmark Reports for TikTok to guide marketers in driving accelerated business growth through the entertainment platform.

When developing the reports, Dash Hudson analyzed the most-followed brands on TikTok across key industries — beauty, fashion, home, retail, consumer packaged goods and media and publishing — to uncover trends and insights from the platform's top performers.

Key findings from the reports include:

TikTok has officially surpassed Instagram as the leader in brand engagement by 10x , proving that consumers want to engage with brands on this platform.





The media and publishing industry is outperforming all other industries on TikTok, with an average engagement rate that is outpacing other verticals by more than 75% .





While growing brands on Instagram ( 10k - 100k ) have an engagement rate that is nearly 50% higher than larger brands (500k+), larger brands on TikTok have an engagement rate that is 20% higher than growing brands. This showcases that more engaging content on TikTok generates more followers, thus reinforcing that TikTok is an entertainment-first platform.

The report's findings underscore TikTok's meteoric rise as a leading channel within the e-commerce mix, and also highlights the need for brands to approach TikTok with a specialized strategy that differs from traditional social marketing platforms.

"The sophisticated nature of TikTok's algorithm has unlocked a powerful opportunity for brands to deliver entertaining content to highly targeted audiences," says Kate Kenner Archibald, Dash Hudson's Chief Marketing Officer. "Dash Hudson's Industry Benchmark Reports for TikTok provide the insights required to grow market share in an increasingly competitive environment. Brands that fuel their social entertainment strategies with the latest research and data will be poised to lead the competition in 2023 and beyond."

