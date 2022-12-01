DA Monitor Coming Soon to Mac

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DA Drive Analyzer is a service that predicts computer storage drive failures with deep learning technology. This service was designed for users who wish to protect their data against unexpected drive failures.

DA Monitor is a feature (of the DA Desktop Suite software application) that is coming soon to Mac (already available for Windows). This feature will allow users to monitor the health of their (non-Mac) drives on their Mac personal computer. In other words, users will be able to see their non-Mac drives' health summarized on their Mac desktop computer via notifications that are pushed to their Mac desktop. DA Monitor is capable of showing multiple DA Drive Analyzer accounts in one window, which can be helpful for monitoring the health of anywhere from a single NAS to many NAS systems across the globe. This feature is designed so that the user does not need to constantly check DA Portal (DA Drive Analyzer's in-depth dashboard). Instead, users can simply check the notifications that are pushed to their Mac desktop.

Users can start using this feature by installing DA Drive Analyzer onto each computing device whose drive health needs to be monitored. After that, they can download DA Desktop Suite (https://ulink-da.com/da-desktop-suites/) to their Mac desktop computer and add the DA Drive Analyzer user accounts for the drives they want to monitor to the DA Monitor tab. DA Monitor will start displaying AI-generated and other health alerts for each drive.

DA Desktop Suite is free to download.

Learn more about DA Drive Analyzer and its computer storage health monitoring capabilities at https://ulink-da.com.

Media Contact

Email: media.contact@ulinktech.com

Website: www.ulinktech.com

View original content:

SOURCE ULINK Technology