Boston-Based Higher-Ed Technology Firm Names John Abbatico Chief Product Officer

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liai son International , an educational technology company that supports higher-education enrollment, marketing, admissions, and student success on more than 1,200 campuses, named John Abbatico as its Chief Product Officer. In this position, Abbatico will be responsible for Liaison's product vision, overseeing the full lifecycle of all edtech solutions, from conception and planning to development and go-to-market strategies.

"John has long distinguished himself as an innovator," said George Haddad, founder and CEO of Liaison. "He understands the higher-education market and has the right experience to drive our expanding integrated solution set, lead product evolution, and explore adjacent markets."

The company was founded more than 30 years ago and offers:

centralized application services to health professions associations and graduate programs

graduate and undergraduate CRM and enrollment marketing services

advanced analytics and machine-learning solutions to increase enrollment and student success

"As Liaison continues to invest in forward-focused edtech, it is critical that we constantly evaluate and refine our product strategy to meet the needs of colleges, universities, and their students," said Abbatico. "I'm excited to be leading this process, working with our talented team to support and anticipate our clients' needs."

Abbatico was a co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Othot, which was acquired by Liaison in April of 2021 and now operates as Liaison's data-science division. Previously, he was the co-founder and CTO of Hiperos, a comprehensive SaaS solution in the 3rd-party management space. Abbatico has broad experience working in cutting-edge software companies, serving in critical leadership, sales, engineering, and consulting roles for Oracle, SAP, and Ariba.

About Liaison International: Through a powerful combination of technology and services, Liaison helps over 31,000 undergraduate, graduate, and post-bac programs across more than 1,200 campuses achieve their recruitment, admissions, enrollment, and student success goals. Liaison's solutions include its Centralized Application Service (CAS), TargetX, and Othot as well as its Enrollment Marketing services (EM), SlideRoom, and Time2Track.

