Aucta announces FDA approval of a generic version of Perforomist® (Formoterol Fumarate) Inhalation Solution

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aucta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Aucta Pharmaceuticals"), announced today the U.S. approval of a generic version of Perforomist®[1] (formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Solution.

Formoterol fumarate inhalation solution had annual sales in the U.S. exceeding $268 million in the aggregate for the 12-month period ending September 2022 according to available data from IQVIATM.

Brian Zorn, Chief Commercial Officer of Aucta Pharmaceuticals stated, "We are pleased to have our third Aucta Pharmaceuticals-developed product approved for the U.S. market. This marks the launch of our new commercial infrastructure to commercialize this and future products in the U.S."

Please see full Prescribing Information available at www.dailymed.nlm.nih.gov .

About Aucta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aucta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a research and technology based pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of niche generic and branded specialty products. The company's corporate strategy is to focus on proven molecules, and, through innovation, create new therapeutics with lower scientific risk that fulfill unmet medical needs. Its specialty division has a therapeutic focus in CNS, Ophthalmology, Respiratory and Other Specialty fields. For more information, visit www.auctapharma.com.

[1] Perforomist® is a registered trademark of Mylan Specialty L. P., a Viatris Company.

