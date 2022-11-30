TIANGEN to Roll out a Stunning Automated Solution at Cell Bio 2022

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIANGEN, a leading brand in the field of nucleic acid purification in China, has announced its participation in the Cell Bio 2022, the joint meeting of the American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) and European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO), from December 4 to 6, in Washington, DC, where it will bring a groundbreaking automated solution at Booth 621.

The featured product that will be showcased at Booth 621 is the TGuide S16 Nucleic Acid Extractor. It could be a stunning product for most molecular biologists and cell biologists to learn about. "Researchers spend lots of their time on the repetitive hands-on experiment, while there hasn't been an optimal automated nucleic acid extraction solution in the global life science market. Automated extractors used mainly to serve industry. But now it's time for a change." said Kefei Sun, the GM of TIANGEN, "TIANGEN develops the TGuide S16, that is groundbreaking to this field".

Apparently, the TGuide S16 is much smaller than all other extractors you may have ever seen. It processes up to 16 samples for a run and occupies less space than a piece of A4 paper. The design of the size, throughput and very importantly, the supporting reagent in prefilled format is all tailored for scientists to have the easy-to-use work experience.

Although small in size, the TGuide S16, as the 5th generation of TIANGEN's TGuide S series extractors, adopts the upgraded magnetic bead-based extraction technique and series of formulas targeting all common samples in academic laboratories. The 10-year experience in automated purification should empower the TGuide S16 to produce reliable results to research users study all different sample types. Scientists may say farewell to the tedious manual DNA/RNA/plasmid/gel/PCR product purification protocols and walk into the new automated era.

TIANGEN invites all interested scientists to apply for their newly launched Star Product Reviewer Recruitment Program, where they provide 1 on 1 product presentation and technical support, customized free trial opportunities, and exquisite gift packages. "We are very looking forward to meeting molecular biologists and cell biologists at Cell Bio 2022," said Kefei Sun, "Let the TGuide S16 bail the scientists out from tons of manual experiments and head for super productivity".

About TIANGEN

TIANGEN BIOTECH (BEIJING) CO., LTD. is a high-tech biological enterprise integrating R&D, production, sales, and customer service. It has been committed to providing customers with a total solution from sample storage to nucleic acid extraction and detection. Currently, it is a recognized leader in nucleic acid purification in the Chinese market.

