Planet Fitness Continues its Digital Evolution with New Mobile App

Latest App enhancements provide even more value for members inside and outside the gym

HAMPTON, N.H., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today launched a redesigned version of the Planet Fitness App, providing an updated digital experience to support current and prospective members through their fitness journeys. With the latest Planet Fitness App release, the Company is continuing to invest in its bricks with clicks digital strategy and its mission to get the 80% of consumers without a gym membership off the couch and moving.

"At the Judgement Free Zone, it's our mission to make fitness accessible and affordable for all. Central to this strategy is the Planet Fitness App, the gym in your pocket, where we continue to meet the needs of our members and prospects wherever they are in their fitness journeys," said Sherrill Kaplan, Chief Digital Officer. "We listened to feedback from our members and learned that today's consumers are looking for guidance and motivation, and they want their fitness membership to be easy to manage. Our updated App addresses all of these needs, and we are excited to provide more value and functionality to help people both start and stick with fitness."

Featuring an updated design and added features, the new Planet Fitness App provides members with a robust digital experience, complimenting the already great in-club experience that members know and love.

Immediately upon opening the new Planet Fitness App, members will find access to:

A fully redesigned home screen with simplified navigation and easy access to key features including club details, the Crowd Meter – which allows members to monitor gym capacity in real time – and digital key tags to easily check-in at the front desk

A refreshed "Member Perks" section featuring discounts and special offers from partners that are only available to Planet Fitness members

An enhanced "Workouts" section featuring hundreds of on-demand digital workouts catering to all fitness levels (beginner, intermediate & advanced), focus areas (full body, upper or lower body, core), and equipment types (in-club, at home, or on the go). Highlights of the new app include:

A new "My Journey" section that allows members to track their fitness activities, such as club check ins and average workout duration, and celebrates important member milestones throughout their fitness journeys

With the new design, Planet Fitness also focused on how to offer digital workout content and guidance to everyone, regardless of whether they are a member or not. The free Planet Fitness App is available to everyone, and now includes:

Hundreds of free digital workout classes to use in-club, at home, or on the go – making starting and committing to fitness easier than ever for prospects

Access to the "My Journey" screen to track their fitness activities

A guided tour of the new App refresh is available here.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2022, Planet Fitness had more than 16.6 million members and 2,353 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

Planet Fitness logo. (PRNewsFoto/Planet Fitness) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.