KAY® Jewelers Lights up the Holidays as a Sponsor of NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center"

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KAY Jewelers is lighting up the holidays as a proud sponsor of NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center," special bringing together America's #1 jewelry retailer with one of the country's most iconic holiday traditions for the 90th year.

This year, KAY is modernizing this festive holiday tradition with a play on its own signature jingle, "Every Kiss Begins with Kay" with the launch of #KayKissCam, a TikTok campaign that encourages users to share their holiday kisses for a chance to be featured on NBC during the "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" special. E! News' "The Rundown" host, Erin Lim Rhodes kicked off the #KayKissCam TikTok challenge by sharing an adorable kiss with her furry friend and urging followers to upload their own kiss videos. Other TikTokers such as Jake & Sean, Josh & Katie, The Scott Family, and The Cole Life also participated in the challenge in addition to exchanging sparkling diamond Love Entwined necklaces and Bulova Octava watches from KAY. Select kisses from a New York City-based kiss cam will also be featured during the two-hour telecast, airing on NBC, Wednesday, November 30 at 8 pm ET/PT.

A new partnership with GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum country music star Jimmie Allen, who will wear KAY jewelry during his live performance "Christmas in Rockefeller Center," completes this year's sponsorship. Allen is also participating in the #KayKissCam campaign on TikTok to encourage his own followers to get in the holiday spirit and share a kiss with someone they love.

"I love wearing bold jewelry – it brings light and energy to my style on and off stage," said Allen. "I'm thrilled to partner with KAY Jewelers ahead of my performances during 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center. It's a great opportunity to kick off the holiday season and celebrate a beloved holiday tradition."

"We cherish our long-standing partnership celebrating 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center,' as it brings the magic of the holiday season to life for our customers, who tend to be sentimentalists and find ways to celebrate the significant moments in life," says Jamie Singleton, KAY Jewelers President. "This year, we are happy to add new TikTok activities and partnerships to engage new generations in the tradition in an even more meaningful way as we showcase kisses across the country and join together to inspire love."

To participate, use the hashtag #KayKissCam on TikTok, and tune-in tomorrow Wednesday, November 30th on NBC to watch the ceremony live at 8 pm ET/PT.

