GrowPods from ACTX Can Help Non-Profits and Community Groups Reduce Food Insecurity

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), said that GrowPods – the company's unique Controlled Environment Farms – can help non-profit agencies, schools, and community groups feed the hungry throughout America.

According to the USDA, more than 34 million people, including 9 million children in the United States are food insecure. That means that 1 in 8 kids in the United States are living with hunger.

The pandemic increased food insecurity but many households do not qualify for federal nutrition programs, and visit their local food banks for support.

Thanks to advances in farming technology, non-profit organizations, schools, places of worship, and civic groups can now grow food in an automated, controlled system, right within the communities they serve.

Controlled Environment Farms such as GrowPods, can provide a sustainable, consistent, predictable supply of certain fresh fruits, vegetables, and leafy greens virtually anywhere.

Farming is generally not commonplace among food banks. Feeding America reports that only 29 of its 200 members operate farms and distribute that produce to food insecure families. This is mostly because land is expensive to acquire or lease; growing food is time- and labor-intensive and requires specialized knowledge; and many food banks choose instead to focus their efforts on the logistics of getting food to people in need.

But Controlled Environment Farms like GrowPods could bring about a shift in food banks' willingness to grow their own food. Unlike greenhouses, which can lack light and temperature control, thereby limiting the growing season, Controlled Environment Farms offer food banks the ability to grow food year-round.

"GrowPods provide a simple yet effective method to grow healthy food, year-round," said Doug Heldoorn, CEO of ACTX. "These systems are affordable and easy to operate, so that a variety of fresh leafy greens, vegetables and fruits can be available on a consistent basis to those who need it most."

For information on GrowPods, call (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.AdvancedContainerTechnologies.com

