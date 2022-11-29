Sempra Foundation Wins U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Top Honor for Corporate Citizenship

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation has recognized the charitable achievements of Sempra Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded and endowed by Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE), for Best Community Improvement Program as part of its 23rd Annual Citizens Awards. The Citizens Awards recognize purpose-driven businesses for taking a leadership role in helping solve the world's biggest challenges and recognize innovative and impactful corporate citizenship initiatives that are raising the bar on social responsibility and accelerating momentum for a more equitable and sustainable future.

This year's Citizens Award for Best Community Program is dedicated to a single strategic initiative focused on community improvement. This prestigious honor was earned for Sempra Foundation's support of energy access programs designed to strengthen communities and create opportunities for all. Thanks to funding by Sempra, Sempra Foundation has made strategic contributions to help deliver clean, affordable solar power to seven organizations — including two orphanages, two Indigenous residential communities, a health center, a migrant center and a hospice for serving individuals experiencing homelessness and living with HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis — and residential communities in Ensenada, Tijuana, Tecate and Mexicali. The clean energy installations are helping budget-strapped organizations which can now reduce utility expenses and allow funds to be reallocated to critical needs that are not typically covered by donations while helping eliminate approximately 3,800 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

"We're proud of the positive impact that Sempra Foundation's program is making in these communities, and our work doesn't stop here," said Lisa Larroque Alexander, director and board chair of Sempra Foundation. "We are privileged to be able to help make a real difference, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation awards bring important attention to the role organizations like ours can play in helping others."

For 23 years, the U.S. Chamber Foundation's Citizens Awards have showcased how businesses can be leaders in helping to solve the world's biggest challenges and leverage their resources, expertise and talent to make a positive impact. Companies and chambers of commerce from around the globe compete for the Citizens Awards, making it one of the most coveted recognitions in corporate citizenship.

"Sempra Foundation, through Sempra's support, has done exceptional work to expand reliable, cleaner energy access for under-resourced communities," said Marc DeCourcey, senior vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. "Its investments are not only filling a critical need for thousands of people, but also helping build economic prosperity and a more sustainable future."

The U.S. Chamber Foundation announced the winners of this year's Citizens Awards on November 16, 2022, at the 2022 Corporate Citizenship Conference and Awards: Business Solves. Learn more about the awards program here.

About Sempra Foundation

Founded by Sempra in 2007, Sempra Foundation has long been focused on investing its energy and resources into efforts to make a real difference for people when they need it most. Sempra Foundation invests in the issue of energy access for those who live in energy poverty, helping to advance social progress and shape a vibrant future for all. The foundation also has a long history of supporting relief efforts when disasters strike, including wildfires, hurricanes, earthquakes and other events.

Sempra Foundation additionally encourages community engagement by supporting the 20,000 employees who work for Sempra and its operating companies, helping them to deliver their energy with purpose in communities by matching certain employee contributions of time and money to any eligible 501(c)(3) charitable organization they choose to support.

Sempra Foundation Wins U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Top Honor for Corporate Citizenship (PRNewswire)

Sempra Foundation logo (PRNewsfoto/Sempra) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sempra