Newly Released 2023 Calendar brilliantly boasts "The Eighth Day of the Week" to kick Procrastinators in gear!

Newly Released 2023 Calendar brilliantly boasts "The Eighth Day of the Week" to kick Procrastinators in gear!

The infamous "ONE OF THESE DAYS" added to the calendar….LITERALLY!

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Creators at Linen & Linen Creations, LLC have taken genius to another level with this unique 2023 Calendar designed specifically for Procrastinators and those affected by them.

The right tool can positively change millions of lives instantly. (PRNewswire)

"Time is non-renewable." ― Neeraj Agnihotri , Procrasdemon

For the person who constantly says, "I'll get to it one of these days" GUESS WHAT? "ONE OF THESE DAYS" (the Eighth Day of the Week) has finally been added to the calendar...LITERALLY!

While we may all procrastinate at times, there are some who have allowed this habit to affect every aspect of their life. According to research, procrastination can have serious negative effects on the following:

Your Career & Finances

Quality of Life

Personal & Professional Relationships

Physical & Mental Health

Your Valuable Time

Quality of Decision Making

Stress Level

Family, Friends, Academics, and the list goes on

"The Eighth Day of the week" 2023 Calendar is a powerful tool designed to amuse, inspire, hold procrastinators accountable, and keep them on track. Inside, you will find:

Beautiful, cheerful, and colorful monthly designs

Reasons why someone may hesitate to act or make the simplest of decisions.

Inspirational quotes

Spaces designated for goals & commitments

Weekly "kick it in gear" phrases

The infamous "One of these Days" (the eighth day) is added to each week to help your beloved Procrastinator(s) along.

Linen & Linen Creations, LLC intends for "The Eighth Day of the Week" to profoundly improve every aspect of your life which has been negatively impacted by procrastination. Not only is their calendar the perfect holiday and New Year's gift, but it is essentially the gift that will continue to give a better quality of life to all who are fortunate to have received one.

Please visit http://www.Creating4u.com to obtain your physical, digital, and/or printable copy. For more information or questions, contact us at Sharon@Creating4u.com. See our other works at https://www.Addybee123.com.

At AddyBee123, we bring kids the power of fun and learning while waking them up to the magical world of reading for life. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AddyBee123