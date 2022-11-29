IEHP supports new moms with mental health events

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is serious about improving maternal health outcomes in the I.E.

New moms and moms-to-be are invited to visit IEHP’s Community Resource Centers in December for free maternal mental health events, which will offer health and wellness resources and connections to prenatal and postpartum care. (PRNewswire)

Events will be hosted by IEHP's Maternal Mental Health Team at all three of the health plan's Community Resource Centers:

Thursday, Dec. 1 , 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. at IEHP's Victorville center, 12353 Mariposa Road, Suites C-2 & C-3, Victorville, Calif. , 92395

Saturday, Dec. 3 , 9 a.m.- noon at IEHP's San Bernardino center, 805 W. Second St., Suite C, San Bernardino, Calif. , 92410

Friday, Dec. 9 , 2- 5 p.m. at IEHP's Riverside center, 3590 Tyler St., Suite 101, Riverside, Calif. , 92503

Registration is encouraged by visiting Connect I.E. or IEHP's Events page on Facebook.

In addition to information on community resources for prenatal and postpartum care, attendees will receive baby items and will be eligible for raffle prizes. Members will also learn more about their maternal health benefits and the services they can access.

"The pregnancy process doesn't end once the baby is born," said IEHP Manager Heather Waters, LCSW. "Postpartum care is just as important as prenatal care. Our team at IEHP can assist you with linkage to your postpartum appointment and any additional services, such as transportation and behavioral health."

A recent report from the CDC also highlights this need, citing that more than 80% of pregnancy-related deaths between 2017-2019 were preventable and 53% of deaths occurred between seven days and one year after delivery. The report also notes the leading underlying causes of pregnancy-related deaths include mental health conditions.

"Our Maternal Mental Health team at IEHP is serious about improving maternal health outcomes in our communities, and we look forward to equipping our members with the necessary tools, benefit information and resources they need to deliver healthy babies and remain well after delivery," added Waters.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.6 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of more than 7,400 providers and nearly 2,800 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

