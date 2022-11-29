The Broe Group's 250 Clayton Project Poised to Reshape Cherry Creek North Office Market

Second Phase of $200M Cherry Creek North Development Unlocks New Tenant Access with Introduction of Market's Largest Floorplates

DENVER, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broe Real Estate Group (BREG), the multi-billion-dollar Colorado based developer, is beginning the second phase of its expansive Cherry Creek North redevelopment project. 250 Clayton, an eight story, 175,000 SF mixed use project will complement BREG's eight story, 76,000 SF phase one development, 200 Clayton. The fully leased 200 Clayton phase one development remains on track for its planned spring 2023 completion.

"Cherry Creek North's unsurpassed location and vibrant atmosphere continue to drive strong market demand for commercial office space, and 250 Clayton's large floorplates open the market to new tenants," said BREG CEO Douglas Wells. "250 Clayton's design has been directly shaped by market demand and the needs of larger tenants that have previously sought space within Cherry Creek North."

Designed by The Beck Group, 250 Clayton features premier retail space and institutional quality commercial office space with market-leading amenities. The project's design allows for the introduction of the largest floorplates available in Cherry Creek North. Tenants will have access to floorplates as large as 27,000 SF.

250 Clayton will also provide expanded space to accommodate the growth of The Broe Group, the multi-billion-dollar investment organization that has called Cherry Creek home for four decades. Phase two of the project is expected to commence the fourth quarter of 2023.

About Broe Real Estate Group

Broe Real Estate Group, an affiliate of The Broe Group, acquires, develops and manages commercial real estate assets. Affiliated companies own and manage office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group has a 50-year history of value-add real estate investing in Colorado and across the United States. We improve value though the implementation of focused business plans that increase cash flow and create stable income streams. Additional information is available at broerealestate.com

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

