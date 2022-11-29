Amperity Announces Support of AWS for Advertising and Marketing Initiative

With the deprecation of the third-party cookie, Amperity delivers a modern data stack to enable brands to maximize the value of their first-party data

SEATTLE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity , a leading customer data platform (CDP) for enterprise consumer brands, today announced support for the AWS for Advertising & Marketing initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help brands accelerate advertising and marketing transformation.

AWS for Advertising & Marketing is an initiative featuring services and solutions purpose-built to meet the needs of advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, ad technology providers, and analytics service providers. The initiative helps customers deliver personalized ad experiences, optimize ad serving performance and cost, and innovate on audience segmentation and attribution. It simplifies the process for industry customers to select the right tools and partners helping accelerate their production launches and see faster time to value.

The advertising technology ecosystem needs to rethink how first-party data is integrated due to third-party identity graph and cookie deterioration, government legislation, and increasing consumer demand in a privacy-first data world. For marketers, that means building a flexible foundation to unify, activate and acquire new and existing customers based on a consistent view of their first-party data. By supporting the AWS for Advertising & Marketing initiative, Amperity has created a secure, modern data stack that enables brands to maximize the value of their first-party data.

AWS empowers advertisers and marketers to reinvent workloads with solutions to improve audience and customer data management, privacy-enhanced data collaboration, advertising platforms, marketing measurement and ad intelligence, and personalized digital customer experiences. For customers looking for prescriptive, solution-specific support, AWS for Advertising & Marketing identifies leading industry partners in each area like Amperity.

"As third-party data signals and identity graphs continue to deteriorate and provide less value for brands, marketers must take a new approach to customer acquisition and retention, removing the reliance on third-party data solutions, and focusing on building high quality, omnichannel first-party data assets," said Derek Slager, CTO and co-founder at Amperity. "Through this initiative, Amperity can work with AWS to provide the critical components to deliver a secure, scalable way for brands to engage with customers and collaborate with one another without compromising privacy or compliance to build better customer experiences and business outcomes."

Amperity has proven success working with enterprise brands across a variety of industries including telecom, retail, quick serve restaurants (QSR), and consumer packaged goods (CPG) to help them maximize the value of their first-party data. The challenge every brand faces is rebuilding an advertising technology stack that puts consumer privacy at the forefront, has the flexibility to work across new "walled" environments, and supports the post-cookie world. To solve this challenge, Amperity provides the foundation for a brand's first-party data to improve marketing and advertising performance, foster long-term customer loyalty, and most importantly, drive revenue.

One benefit of migrating or building advertising and marketing workloads on AWS, the most widely adopted cloud, is the number of integrations and distribution channels connecting shared data with flexibility and interoperability. Whether brands are seeking third-party data or tools to better manage or collaborate around first-party data, there are both AWS and third-party solutions offered in the AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace, along with the largest community of AWS Partner Network (APN) members, including Amperity.

