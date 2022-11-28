World Premiere of Sleeping Beauty Holiday Panto at San Francisco's Presidio Theatre Dec. 1-30

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual holiday tradition of Panto returns to San Francisco's Presidio Theatre with a new Sleeping Beauty full of magic, humor, music, dance and a message of hope for all ages in 23 performances December 1 through 30. The over-the-top musical re-imagining of the classic fairytale brings to the Bay the traditional British holiday entertainment combining slapstick humor, one-line zingers and outrageous characters with plenty of audience interaction. Sleeping Beauty features live music, lavish costumes, innovative sets and familiar characters including the princess and prince, an evil witch and fairy godmothers, and adds a chorus of singing chickens and a lovable rooster named Pecker. Tickets and information at http://www.presidiotheatre.org/2022sleepingbeauty.

Gary Stanford Jr. as King Powell, Renee Lubin as Queen Montgomery, Sharon Shao as Princess Sonoma and Matthew Kropschot as Prince Logan in the world premiere of Sleeping Beauty in 23 performances December 1-30 at the Presidio Theatre in San Francisco. Photo: Terry Lorant (PRNewswire)

A Magical, Musical New Holiday Entertainment for All Ages

"Our annual Panto productions are a great way to let loose, bring the kids and find the kid in all of us," says Executive Producer Peggy Haas. "One of the world's most popular theater traditions, Panto does not take itself too seriously, but delivers an uplifting message of coming together and hope. We look forward to seeing familiar audiences members and welcoming newbies to the raucous and purely fun delights of Panto!"



Director Liam Vincent adds, "This Sleeping Beauty is a fast-paced, audience-interactive experience full of magic, fairy-tale mystery, laughs, spell casting, pop-songs that you know and love and fun for the whole family."

Sleeping Beauty features many of the Bay Area's most versatile, acclaimed and popular performers including Rotimi Agbabiaka, Andre Amarotico, Jaime Miller Bardacke, Daniel Benitez, Phaedra Tillery Boughton, Curt Branom, Jen Brooks, Maggie Connard, Ruby Day, Merrill Grant, M. Javi Harnley, Matthew Kropschot, Renee Lubin, Kaylee Miltersen, Sara Toby Moore, Scott Reardon, Danny Scheie, Sharon Shao, Gary Stanford Jr., Jeffrey "Mercury" van Sciver, Ryan Patrick Welsh and Eiko Yamamoto

The all-star creative team includes Executive Producer Peggy Haas and director Liam Vincent. The show will feature magnificent costumes by Alina Bokovikova and production design by Sean Riley. International music legend Mason Williams and musical director Bill Keck will create a whimsical score for the show featuring pop and classic rock songs with re-written lyrics. Writers are Stephanie Brown and Richard Ciccarone along with production dramaturgs Christine Nicholson and Luther Hanson. Technical director Jeff Gregory, production manager Patty Ann Farrell, choreographer Stacey Printz and casting director Annie Stuart complete the team.

CONTACT:

Scott Horton

bluescott260@hotmail.com

510-229-9739

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Presidio Theatre San Francisco