TCC strengthens its advisory board with addition of Stanford Professor Yossi Feinberg, The Adams Distinguished Professor of Management and Professor of Economics

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply chain finance disruptor TCC (Trade Capital Corporation) today announced the appointment of Stanford Graduate School of Business Professor Yossi Feinberg as its board advisor effective immediately. Dr. Feinberg adds valuable perspectives and a deep understanding of the wide range of industries he advises.

Dr. Feinberg completed his dissertation under the supervision of Nobel Laureate Professor Robert J. Aumann, and received his PhD in Mathematics from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem in 1997. A recipient of the MBA distinguished teaching award in 2003, Dr. Feinberg has taught at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and at Kellogg Graduate School of Management. He has advised a wide range of industries ranging from hi-tech to healthcare and has been invited to speak as a thought leader at academic conferences and industry events. Dr. Feinberg is also the faculty director at Stanford Ignite, a global innovation program running on the Stanford Campus.

"Dr. Feinberg brings a wealth of expertise and an economic foresight that will add great value to the industries we serve," said Sanjay Bonde, TCC's Chairman and CEO. "The fintech world is fast evolving and we are delighted to welcome Dr. Feinberg's' guidance on TCC's strategies and pathways at this critical inflection point."

"TCC's unique and innovative platform to tackle inventory and supply challenges and working capital enablement comes at a time when the industry is seeking innovative procurement options to deal with significant economic and geopolitical risks," said Dr. Feinberg.

TCC has recently onboarded several finance and supply chain heavyweights to its executive and advisory leadership as it bolsters its unique position as an innovative platform for working capital and procurement enablement.

About TCC

TCC and its wholly-owned trading arm TradeCo deliver Capital as a Service (CaaS) in an integrated supply chain technology platform. Our CaaS™ solution offers access to cash flow, providing manufacturers with liquidity and capital efficiency – off balance sheet, while our end-to-end technology platform 1TCC™ provides procurement, logistics, warehousing, track and trace, planning and forecasting as well as integration with third party logistics providers to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end supply chain services. TCC's CaaS Wallet™ business suite of solutions includes the Inventory Card™, Factoring Card™ and SupplierPay Card™ to monetize and secure inventory, accelerate supplier payments, and create more resilient supply chain ecosystems.

For more information visit: www.tradecapitalcorp.com

