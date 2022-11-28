IMV announces the first wave of the 2022 IMV ServiceTrak™ Imaging Awardees at RSNA

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today IMV, part of Science and Medicine Group, the leading market research and business intelligence provider to the laboratory diagnostic industry, announced the category winners of the 2022 IMV ServiceTrak™ Imaging Awards.

2022 Imaging Awards

CT

Best Customer Satisfaction: Siemens Healthineers

Best System Performance: Siemens Healthineers

Best Service: Canon Medical Systems

MR

Best Customer Satisfaction: Siemens Healthineers

Best System Performance: Siemens Healthineers

Best Service: Canon Medical Systems

Nuclear Medicine (SPECT)

Best Customer Satisfaction: Siemens Healthineers

Best System Performance: Siemens Healthineers

Best Service: Siemens Healthineers

PET

Best Customer Satisfaction: Siemens Healthineers

Best System Performance: Siemens Healthineers

Best Service: Siemens Healthineers & GE Healthcare

RF

Best Customer Satisfaction: Siemens Healthineers

Best System Performance: Siemens Healthineers & Shimadzu

Best Service: Canon Medical Systems

Radiation Oncology

Best Customer Satisfaction: Varian Medical Systems

Best System Performance: Varian Medical Systems

Best Service: Varian Medical Systems & Accuray

Mammography

Best Customer Satisfaction: Hologic

Best System Performance: Hologic

Best Service: Hologic

About IMV, part of Science and Medicine Group

IMV produces an annual series of proprietary ServiceTrak™ Imaging reports derived from extensive phone interviews with imaging professionals in hospital departments and independent imaging centers in the U.S. Imaging professionals are asked to rate their level of satisfaction with the equipment manufacturers, system performance, and the service received for their imaging equipment. Satisfaction ratings are collected on a 10-point scale, in which 10 = "excellent" and 1 = "very poor." Report analysis is based on the percentage of highly satisfied (%HS) responses that are represented by satisfaction ratings of a 9 or 10 on this scale.

The ServiceTrak™ Imaging Awards are presented to the manufacturer with the highest %HS in each of three categories, representing the Industry Best of Customer Satisfaction, System Performance, and Service. The Best of Customer Satisfaction award is given to the manufacturer who has the highest %HS responses when asked to rate the likelihood they will purchase again from their current manufacturer. The Best of System Satisfaction award is given to the manufacturer whose customers have the highest %HS responses when asked to rate their overall system performance. The Best of Service award is given to the manufacturer whose customers give the highest %HS responses when asked to rate overall OEM service performance.

The 2022 ServiceTrak™ Imaging awards are based on interviews conducted with respondents in 2,737 imaging locations having 3,595 systems.

