Caliber Brings Expansive® Workspace to Downtown Mesa

Fourth New Business to Announce its Opening this Month

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber, a fully integrated alternative asset manager and Opportunity Zone investor, and flexible workspace leader Expansive® today announced the opening of Expansive Mesa at Newberry Station at 114 West Main in Mesa, AZ. Opened in partnership, this 20,000 square foot workspace is poised to play a key role at the heart of Mesa's burgeoning Innovation District. Featuring private offices, coworking, event space, and on-demand workspace including conference rooms and day offices, it is adjacent to the ASU at Mesa City Center campus.

Caliber and Expansive® Workspace announce the opening of Expansive Mesa at Newberry Station, bringing 20,000 square feet of private offices, coworking, and on-demand workspace to downtown Mesa, AZ. (PRNewswire)

Located on the site of the former JJ Newberry variety store, this classic 1948 property has been painstakingly rebuilt with an eye toward revitalizing its vintage style with a sleek, modern look. An iconic building with a distinctive blue awning, it features the original lunch counter, two recording studios, four on-demand conference rooms, and an event space with soaring ceilings and a state-of-the-art projection screen.

"This has been a unique opportunity to contribute to rebuilding the economic heartbeat of an exciting community," noted Bill Bennett, Expansive's founder and CEO. "Not only do we have a strikingly reimagined space, strong partners, and enormous support from the City of Mesa, ASU, and others involved in the Innovation District, but Arizona has consistently proven its resilience and promise. We look forward to becoming a resource for Mesa's business community and to helping position it for success with this new center."

"We're very excited to partner with Expansive in bringing this hub of innovation to Downtown Mesa," said Jennifer Schrader, President and COO of Caliber. "This beautifully designed space pays respect to its heritage while providing leading-edge technology and accommodations where entrepreneurs, creatives, students, hybrid professionals, and others can work, collaborate, and enjoy a vibrant community."

In the past month, Caliber has announced plans for three other businesses to lease its buildings in Downtown Mesa, including ZenniHome, Southwest Institute of Montessori Studies, and Sonoran Rows, a craft malthouse.

Newberry Station joins a powerful nationwide network of Expansive Workspace locations including three others in Arizona: Phoenix Midtown, Phoenix at the Heard Building, and Chandler at Cooper Crossing.

Expansive Mesa at Newberry Station is now open to the public. An official ribbon-cutting event is scheduled for December 1st and an Open House will take place on January 26, 2023.

About Expansive

Expansive® creates workspaces where people and companies thrive in 45 locations across the U.S. Leveraging experience and scale from its portfolio of owned and operated office properties, Expansive's suite of workspace management services gives owners a stable partner with expertise operating flex offices and a range of choices to help property owners maximize net operating income and asset value. Portfolio-wide, Expansive provides a variety of space solutions to support teams of all sizes working in-office, hybrid, and remote. For more information, visit expansive.com.

About Caliber

Caliber is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. We market our services through direct sales to private investors, wholesaling to investment advisers, direct sales to family offices and institutions, and through in-house client services. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Expansive