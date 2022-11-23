J INTS BIO, M.D Anderson Cancer Center joint development - oral HSP90 inhibitor 'JIN-001', presentation of preclinical assessment at 2022 SNO Annual Meeting

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J INTS BIO announced that the preclinical assessment of JIN-001 or MPT0B640, a novel, orally administered 2nd generation HSP90 (heat shock protein 90) inhibitor, was presented during the 2022 edition of the Society for Neuro-Oncology Conference, held in Tampa, Florida from 17th to 20th November.

The company revealed that it started the joint development of JIN-001 with MD Anderson Cancer Center in March last year, looking at the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme both as a monotherapy and in combination with temozolomide.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most malignant type of brain cancer with a poor prognosis and a median patient survival of approximately 18 months. It is difficult to treat, and cure is usually not possible. HSP90 is overexpressed in brain cancer and supports cancer cell survival and resistance. HSP90 inhibition therefore can impact pathways essential for cancer cell survival and overcome tumor heterogeneity.

Preclinical data showed that JIN-001 is potent against a wide spectrum of diverse glioma cell lines in a dose and time dependent manner, by downregulating client proteins essential for glioma cell survival. In addition, JIN-001 is highly penetrant of the normal Blood Brain Barrier with greater drug exposure in the brain versus the plasma, and this has resulted in a significant survival benefit in intracranial mouse model.

J INTS BIO is confident that JIN-001 will benefit patients with GBM and in collaboration with MD Anderson, to start human trials in GBM patients in 2023.

About JIN-001

JIN-001 is a novel, orally administered 2nd generation HSP90 inhibitor developed to overcome tumor heterogeneity and cancer cell survival. It is expected to be a game changer in obviating tumor resistance and survival, and thereby improving the treatment outcomes for patients.

About J INTS BIO

J INTS BIO is a bio company specialized in developing innovative anti-cancer and orphan drugs to realize the goal of changing lives and improving health for patients around the world. J INTS BIO's teams have prior multi-year experience in multinational pharmaceutical companies and CROs and track records in medical, regulatory affairs, drug discovery and development.

