UNCOVERING INDONESIA Experience The Untold Story Of Indonesian Festive at Four Points By Sheraton Bali, Ungasan

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entering the month full of excitement, Four Points by Sheraton Bali Ungasan, offers guests a stylish and affordable 4-star hotel experience built around attentive service and contemporary amenities for your festive holidays. Located close to Jimbaran beach and Uluwatu temple makes this hotel have a strategic place to enjoy southern Bali to the fullest. In this festive season they comes to immerse the guests with a beautiful of Indonesia culture that wrapped into some beautiful yet exciting events and deals.

Indonesia, a country with a tropical climate has its own way to celebrate Christmas without snow. Cuisines and culture from many different regions and the story behind the food will be the highlight when it comes to celebrations. Starting with lighting up the first candle and CSR Activities with the orphanage, Christmas Dinner with celebrity chef from Bali, followed by Archipela-grill to close this beautiful year, and Arang Batok for your fresh start in 2023. There's also room promotion with special rate to accommodate your holiday.

The First Light: Lighting Up The First Candle

Begin on 23rd December, in collaboration with Seeds of Hope Orphanage Choir, Four Points by Sheraton Bali Ungasan starts the festive season by spreading happiness to all guests. After Christmas Caroling will be followed by the ignition of the first lights on the Christmas Tree that is made from a Balinese umbrella. The children will also sell paintings and pastries they make themselves and all the revenue will be used as donations to the orphanage from Seeds of Hope. At this event, guests will also be presented with cocktails and Indonesia Canapés for free by Santa Claus.

Christmas Dinner: The Lost "Recipe" with Chef Ronald

In collaboration with Bali Celebrity Chef, Chef Ronald, Four Points by Sheraton Bali Ungasan offers a concept to bring all the festive cuisines from many different regions in Indonesia to be enjoyed with your loved ones in one place. All the food will be served by a platter alongside the Indonesian side dish. Starts from IDR 500,000 nett/ platter can be enjoyed by up to 4 pax, with choice of platter: Pork Platter, Seafood Platter, Beef Platter, and Poultry Platter, with a smooth sound of live acoustic and Jimbaran Bay as your view to light up your Christmas Dinner on 25th December 2022 6 pm – 10 pm at Evolution Restaurant & Bar, Four Points by Sheraton Bali Ungasan.

Archipela-grill "Season Finale" – New Year's Eve BBQ Dinner

Approaching the new year of 2023, still in Indonesian festive recipes, this time guests will be provided with all grill menus with Indonesian seasoning. Under the theme "Archipela-grill Season Finale", representing Indonesia and the last day of 2022. Four Points by Sheraton Bali Ungasan invites you to close this year in a warm yet amazing way by watching the biggest New Year fireworks in Bali by Garuda Wisnu Kencana, the tallest statue in Bali. Guests are able to enjoy their fireworks show in Evolutions Restaurant & Bar outdoor area. Only IDR 250.000 nett/pax for food only and an amazing performance by a live band will certainly make the last day of 2022 even more memorable!

Arang Batok

Welcoming the first day of 2023, Evolution Restaurant by Four Points by Sheraton Bali Ungasan offers a post new-year eve experience that you can enjoy before going back to your routines. Now with Chef expertise to offer numerous cuisines using Arang Batok as the charcoal to roast and grill the food. Arang Batok is charcoal made from coconut shells. Indonesian "Arang Batok" is high-quality charcoal and environmentally friendly. In this way, the use of Arang Batok will support the movement to protect our nature. Surely, Arang Batok will certainly be something that you can't miss to start your 2023 full of excitement.

Room Promotions

For you who want to have a staycation and enjoy an end-of-year celebration all at once. Four Points by Sheraton Bali Ungasan Hotel offers a special room package that includes daily breakfast for 2 pax, special welcome amenities, and daily credit IDR 150.000 that can be used at Christmas or New Year's Eve dinner starting price of IDR 1,500,000 ++/night with no minimum stay. Book now and experience the Uncovering Indonesia with Four Points by Sheraton Bali Ungasan hotel through wwww.fourpointsbaliungasan.com with promo code: 8AP, or email us at for further information reservations.baliungasan@fourpoints.com.

W www.fourpointsbaliungasan.com / www.evolutionrestaurantandbar.com

FB/IG: @fourpointsbaliungasan

