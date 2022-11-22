Small Business Shopping Supports Local and National Economies, Says SCORE

Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Small businesses are the heart of every community, providing local jobs, boosting local economies and creating two-thirds of net new jobs across the United States, according to SCORE, a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration. To support local entrepreneurs, SCORE is calling on consumers to shop small this Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26 and all year long.

"Small Business Saturday is economic patriotism at its best - a day when buying gifts for your loved ones or visiting a locally-owned restaurant supports jobs and builds thriving communities," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. As the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, SCORE provides resources and tools to help small businesses launch, grow and thrive.

Year-end sales boost small business employment and profit

In anticipation of the holiday season, many small business owners plan months in advance and rely on strong year-end sales to generate profits. "We spend a lot of time getting ready, managing cash flow and inventory," explains SCORE client Andrew Beckler, founder of Grass Sticks, a bamboo ski pole and paddle business in Steamboat Springs, Co. With four employees full-time, Beckler also hires additional part-time help this time of year.

Small businesses are critical to local communities, accounting for nearly half of all U.S. economic activity, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. Says Beckler: "When you shop local, it keeps the money in the community – it goes to my employees and the economy where we work and live."

Finding new customers is a top concern for entrepreneurs

A recent SCORE survey shows small business owners are optimistic as the country emerges from the pandemic and a return to in-person shopping and dining, but challenges remain. In fact, more than half of small business owners cited finding customers as their number one challenge, followed by cash flow and concerns about inflation.

"Finding new customers is always the name of the game. You have to keep growing your base," says SCORE client Becky Rawls-Riley, owner of a handcrafted headwear business based in Olathe, Ks. Her unique products are sold at local craft festivals, events and farmers markets. With the help of her SCORE mentor, she recently expanded her business online. "SCORE has helped me anticipate what is next, along with actionable items to keep finding success. I am proud to be a small business and appreciate every customer that comes my way."

To learn more about SCORE's free, small business support, visit www.score.org.

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 25,084 new businesses and 71,475 non-owner jobs in 2021 alone. Visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

